Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero cleared up questions about how the movie fits into the canon from the manga releases! When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced, it was revealed that Akira Toriyama actually began work on the newest movie shortly before Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters. With the manga going far beyond the events of the anime as well, fans have begun to wonder where exactly the project fits into the movie's timeline. Now the producer behind the film has explained things just a bit more.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO