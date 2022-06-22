ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, The Flipping El Moussas

By Antonia DeBianchi
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are getting their own show!. The newlywed Flip or Flop alum, 40, and Selling Sunset star, 34, are starring in a new HGTV series all about their life together — both personal and professional. On theme with Tarek's previous show, Flip or...

people.com

Comments / 19

Bill Bishop
2d ago

he became to big headed talking about his yacht and private jet his mobile office is expensive trips and wedding it was a good sho till he started with things like that

Reply
3
Wanda Pender
2d ago

I won't be watching. 🙄 I loved their show when Christina was on it, as far as I'm concerned they started the trend and it ended when THEY did. So there's no way Heather's gonna move in and be as popular as her, give it up.

Reply(1)
8
