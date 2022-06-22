ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Tom Hopper's Wife? All About Laura Hopper

By Kelsie Gibson
Cover picture for the articleTom Hopper may have a complicated love life on The Umbrella Academy, but in real life, he's happily married to Laura Hopper. After meeting in 2009, the couple eventually tied the knot in June 2014. Laura recently celebrated their eight-year anniversary with a poolside photo and a loving caption: "This next...

