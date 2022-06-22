ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay Pride & Prejudice creators on updating Jane Austen for the podcast age

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the two centuries since her life and death, Jane Austen has been the go-to author for commentary on love and class. From Amy Heckerling’s still relevant Emma update Clueless to Netflix’s upcoming fourth-wall-breaking adaptation of Persuasion, her works are still in demand by creatives and audiences...

Upworthy

Elliot Page says he experiences ‘euphoria’ for simply existing after coming out as trans

Elliot Page says the joy of simply existing feels euphoric to the actor, after transitioning in 2020. The actor spoke to Esquire magazine ahead of Pride Month and discussed his emotions about coming out as transgender in December 2020. “I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself," he said, adding that he is finally finding himself after all these years. "I know I look different to others, but to me, I’m just starting to look like myself." He said the experience of finding his true self was one of the greatest joys he felt. "I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present,” he said.
Vice

Transmasculine Actors Are Still Waiting for Their “Tipping Point”

(A note about language: While this piece discusses the lack of both trans male and transmasculine roles on TV, several of the actors and producers interviewed identify as transmasculine and non-binary.) It’s been eight years since Time magazine proclaimed that we were in the midst of the “transgender tipping point.”...
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
Jane Austen
Blake Lee
Justin Mikita
Rolling Stone

‘Gay Men Make Up Our Own Rules’: Inside the Making of ‘Bros’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Eichner had one lesson he wanted to impart to Nick Stoller as they attempted to write what would become the first gay romantic comedy release by a major studio: Love is, in fact, not love. “I knew it was such a huge opportunity,” says Eichner, the star and co-writer of Bros, due out Sept. 30. “But what I told him right off the bat is, ‘If we’re going to do this, you have to understand that this is not as simple as doing When Harry Met Sally and swapping in two men.'” Stoller,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
The Independent

Voices: I got married during Pride month – this is why

On Valentine’s Day in 1991, I was one of a group of York University students who partnered with political group OutRage! to stage a mock wedding outside the minster. Two young women were pronounced “wife and wife”, and two young men “husband and husband”.It seemed like science fiction. Gay people would surely never be able to get married within our lifetimes. We all shivered a little, partly with the subversive thrill of suggesting something so radical and partly because it was an unseasonably freezing morning, with snow covering the ground.“Love is not a crime!” I shouted through a megaphone, with...
