Vitra’s Iconic, Curvy Panton Chair Is Back—in Two Tones

Vitra ’s iconic Panton chair is getting a reboot.

The Swiss outfit has unveiled a new take on the gravity-defying masterpiece known simply as the Panton Duo. The original, which was the world’s first one-piece cantilever chair, was designed by Verner Panton in ’59 and first produced by Vitra in ’67. Shortly after the designer’s death in ’98, his widow Marianne Panton developed the Duo. Due to issues with lacquering, it was never released. Until now, that is.

Nearly 25 years later, the chair is finally available in the US through the Museum of Modern Art’s Design Store and Vitra. What sets the limited edition apart from its monochromatic predecessor is the new two-tone colorways. (That explains the name.)

The Duo can be finished in an array of bright color combinations inspired by Verner’s Fantasy Landscape installation that appeared at the 1970 Visiona 2 exhibition in Cologne, Denmark. In this installation, transitions from one tone to the other played an important role in amplifying “the undulating movements of the organic shapes,” according to Vitra. The same could be said for the chair.

Standing at just over 33 inches, the Panton 2.0 is made from from rigid polyurethane foam that’s topped with glossy lacquer. It sports all the gorgeous curves of the original. Each chair is stackable, of course, and comes with a label that marks this special 2022 release. The available combinations, meanwhile, include pine green/purplish-blue, purplish-blue/violet, violet/pink magenta, pink magenta/panton classic red and bright orange/panton classic red.

The kicker is that the Duo will be limited to only 200 examples. You can pick up a five-piece set from MoMa Design Store for $15,325. According the company’s website, the chairs have an estimated ship date of September 28. Alternatively, you can head to Vitra and fork out $3,065 per chair.