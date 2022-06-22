ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pay rises in line with inflation ‘reckless’, says Downing Street

By Andrew Woodcock
Downing Street has said it would be “reckless” to raise public sector pay in line with inflation .

The comment came after chancellor Rishi Sunak indicated that pensions and benefits will retain their link to price rises, setting the scene for double-digit percentage increases next year.

His assurance came despite Boris Johnson urging workers to accept pay hikes well below the inflation rate, currently running at 9.1 per cent and forecast to hit 11 per cent later this year.

The PM has warned that pay rises at or close to the inflation rate for striking rail workers risked triggering an inflationary spiral which would undermine the value of pay packets across the board.

Asked why the government believed that increases in pay would fuel inflation, while pension rises would not, the PM’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to jump ahead to what it will or won’t be next year in terms of pensions.

“Most commentators recognise that the primary risk from current high levels of inflation that becomes embedded through the labour market, and through wages, there’s not the same risk of this spillover effect to private sector wages from any increase to the state pension age.”

Asked if the prime minister is worried about fuelling intergenerational resentment between working-age people and older pensioners, he said: “We will keep explaining to the public why we think this is the right approach.

“We are confident that the public will understand that it would long term have a bigger impact on their take-home pay if we were to take actions – reckless actions – now that could spike inflation.

“It’s important to stress that does not mean we do not want to reward public sector workers with a pay rise. We do.

“It’s just we must make sure that we don’t do anything that has a knock-on impact which feeds into this global inflationary spiral that there is the potential to see.”

The Independent

G7 told not to ‘water down’ climate promises amid fears of shift back to fossil fuels

G7 leaders have been urged not to water down commitments on climate change amid growing fears they are set to pursue “disastrous” fossil fuel projects to ease supply problems stemming from the Ukraine war.There are growing fears of a shift back to coal and gas investment, as the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, UK, US and Canada kicked off three days of talks on the economy, energy and security issues in Bavaria on Sunday.Germany and Italy have announced plans to revive old coal plants as gas supplies from Vladimir Putin’s Russia dwindle, while Boris Johnson has hinted at support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.The country faces a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.“While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sanctions, “nobody’s making that bet," said Jay S. Auslander, a top sovereign debt lawyer at the firm...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Householders facing ‘huge’ rise in energy-related scams

Households are facing a “huge” jump in energy-related scams as fraudsters exploit fear and confusion around soaring bills, figures show.Scams mentioning one of the ‘big six’ energy firms in the first quarter of this year were up 10% on the same period last year, figures from Action Fraud and reported by Which? show.January alone saw a 27% year-on-year increase.Which? said it believed the true figure was likely to be even higher, as many scam attempts went unreported.A common scam involves phishing emails in which a fraudster posing as an energy supplier invites the customer to claim a refund due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

