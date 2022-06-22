ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Polio: What do we know about feared outbreak in London?

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkRRH_0gITh3Bn00

It’s been nearly 40 years since the UK detected it’s last outbreak of poliovirus, an infection feared for its ability to leave patients paralysed and crippled.

Thanks to extensive vaccination efforts throughout the globe, the disease has been largely eliminated. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is still classified as endemic.

But occasional outbreaks remain common — and now the UK has become the latest country to report what appears to be a reoccurrence in the deadly disease.

Here’s what we know:

How many cases have been detected?

At this stage, it’s not clear. In an announcement made on Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the virus has been identified in sewage samples taken from London between February and May 2022.

The agency said it is “likely” that the virus has been spreading between “closely-linked” individuals in North-East London, and an investigation has been launched to establish if any community transmission is occurring.

For now, no suspected cases have been reported or confirmed. Nor have any associated cases of paralytic polio been detected.

The samples were picked up at London Beckton Sewage Works, which covers a population of roughly four million people.

What do we know about the viral samples?

Analysis shows that the virus picked up by UKHSA isn’t ‘wild type’ polio. Instead, it’s a version of the virus that derives from the live oral polio vaccine (OPV).

Live OPV is used in poorer parts of the world to respond to polio outbreaks. This vaccine generates gut immunity and for several weeks after vaccination, people can shed the vaccine-virus in their faeces.

These vaccine viruses can then spread in under-vaccinated communities from person to person through poor hand hygiene and water and food contamination. Coughing and sneezing, though less common, is another route of transmission.

As it spreads, as appears to have been the case in Britain over a number of months, the virus can mutate into a vaccine-derived version of poliovirus, which behaves more like the naturally occurring ‘wild’ type.

These strains of the virus are known as vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2), which is what the UKHSA has detected in London sewage samples.

How does polio spread?

The virus spreads in low-vaccinated communities from person to person through poor hand hygiene and water and food contamination. Coughing and sneezing, though less common, is another route of transmission.

It’s estimated that 95 to 99 percent of people who contract poliovirus are asymptomatic. Even without symptoms, people infected with poliovirus can still spread the virus and cause infection in others.

In the case of the UK, it seems that the vaccine-derived virus was introduced earlier this year and began spreading between February and May.

It’s likely the virus was introduced to the UK by a person vaccinated with the OPV in an overseas country. From there, it may have spread within a single family.

“These findings suggest that there may be localised spread of poliovirus, most likely within individuals that are not up to date with polio immunisations,” said Dr Kathleen O’Reilly, an associate professor in statistics for infectious disease.

How dangerous is polio?

Most people infected with the virus (about 72 out of 100, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will not develop any visible symptoms, meaning the infection comes and goes without any harm.

About 1 in four will have flu-like symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea, headache and stomach pain. These usually persist for 2 to 5 days.

A smaller proportion of people (1-5 out of 1000) with poliovirus infection will develop other, more serious symptoms that affect the brain and spinal cord, leading to paralysis in some cases.

Paralysis is the most severe symptom associated with polio, because it can lead to permanent disability and death. Between 2 and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from poliovirus infection die, because the virus affects the muscles that help them breathe.

Even children who seem to fully recover can develop new muscle pain, weakness, or paralysis as adults, 15 to 40 years later. This is called post-polio syndrome.

How is polio stopped?

Vaccination is the most effective means for cutting transmission in a community and protecting people.

The UK switched from using the OPV to an inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), given by injection, in 2004. The shots are given in routine NHS childhood vaccinations at 8, 12 and 16 weeks as part of the 6-in-1 vaccine. Boosters are offered at the age of three and 14.

The last case of wild polio contracted in the UK was confirmed in 1984 and the UK was declared free of the virus in 2003. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where the infection is still classified as endemic. Both nations rely on the OPV for its immunisation programmes.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Pakistan#Outbreaks#East London#Uk#Ukhsa
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy