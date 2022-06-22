Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian oil refinery in Rostov region

A suspected Ukrainian drone hit a major oil refinery in Russia 's Rostov region on Wednesday (22 June) causing a large fire at the site.

Video footage shows the UAV flying low over the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, close to the Ukrainian border.

Russian workers who filmed the scene nearby can be heard initially laughing as they track the drone's journey through the sky, but soon begin to panic and swear when it hits the refinery.

Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region, confirmed the attack, claiming two unidentified drones struck the site and crashed there.

