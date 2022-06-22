ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden mocks oil companies for having ‘their feelings hurt so easily’

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l94TW_0gITgjRn00

Joe Biden traded jibes with Chevron ’s chief executive, calling the major oil boss “sensitive” after he’d penned a letter to the president that accused his administration of vilifying the energy industry as the country grapples with soaring fuel prices .

“He’s mildly sensitive,” Mr Biden said Tuesday, then quipped: “I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that quickly.”

“We ought to be able to work something out whereby they’re able to increase refining capacity and still not give up on transitioning to renewable energy,” the president, pivoting his response to address his administration’s recent critiques of the industry, who he has slammed for raking in “more money than God” rather than increasing oil production to help offset the well-then-above average energy prices.

Average gas prices across the country hit $5 a gallon, largely a by-product of the economy bouncing back from a more than two-year pandemic and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The remarks from the president arrived just a few days before Chevron CEO Michael Wirth and other industry executives are scheduled to meet with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Mr Wirth, who on the same day that Mr Biden made his pointed remarks penned a letter to the president, has argued that the US leader has unfairly characterised the industry and has specifically rebutted the claims that Chevron is not doing their part to increase oil and gas production in a period of high demand.

“Chevron and its 37,000 employees work every day to help provide the world with the energy it demands and to lift up the lives of billions of people who rely on these supplies,” Mr Wirth wrote to Biden, adding that his administration has “sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry”.

“These actions are not beneficial to meeting the challenges we face and are not what the American people deserve.”

Mr Wirth’s swipe at the commander-in-chief came in response to a previous piece of correspondence, sent last week from Mr Biden and addressed to Chevron and six other major oil companies in which he asked the chief executives to increase production to relieve the burden on Americans emptying out their wallets at the pump.

On Wednesday, the US president is expected to call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months, a move that is intended to help ease the financial pressures the country is facing as they struggle to fill up and also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year.

A similar call is expected to be made by the Democratic president to states, where he will ask that they suspend their own gas taxes, according to administration officials who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Greedflation: Is price-gouging helping fuel high inflation?

Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits.Responding to that sentiment, the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month passed on a party-line vote — most Democrats for, all Republicans against — a bill designed to crack down on alleged price gouging by energy producers.Likewise, Britain last month announced plans to impose a temporary 25% windfall tax on oil and gas company profits and to funnel the proceeds to financially struggling households.Yet for all the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK plan to impose ‘unlawful’ steel tariffs sparks fresh clash with EU

Boris Johnson has said he is considering extending steel tariffs, despite concerns the move could break international rules and put him on course for another major row with the EU.The prime minister is reportedly drawing up plans to slap “safeguard” limits of steel imports from several developing countries, and extend existing tariffs already imposed on China and others.But critics have warned the move to widen tariffs will “violate” World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, with the EU ambassador to Britain warning against any “protectionism”.Lord Geidt, the PM’s ex-ethics adviser, cited steel tariff plans in his resignation letter earlier this month –...
ECONOMY
The Independent

PM implies he is prepared to breach international law to safeguard UK steel

The Prime Minister has suggested Britain may be prepared to breach international law to safeguard its steel industry.Boris Johnson argued at the G7 summit in Germany it is reasonable for UK steel to enjoy the “same protections” as other European economies.The Telegraph has reported the PM intends to impose sweeping new steel tariffs in a drive to win back support in traditional Labour heartlands.It said ministers also plan to announce a two-year extension of steel tariffs already imposed on developed countries and China.The newspaper said the changes were the same as those cited by Lord Geidt when he quit as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume

Iranian state television said Sunday that Tehran had launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.It's unclear when or where the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of Iran's frequent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit.State-run media aired dramatic footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, which is racing ahead under decreasing international oversight.Iran...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
The Independent

Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

Two years ago, Leili Ghazi quit studying biomedical engineering in Iran and seized the chance to travel to the United States to build a new life for herself and her parents.Now, the 22-year-old is separated indefinitely from her family because her father performed required military service more than two decades ago as a conscript for a branch of the Iranian armed forces that the U.S. government years later declared a foreign terrorist organization. The designation bars anyone associated with the group from traveling to the United States, including her dad.“He had to do office work and work on plans...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.The country faces a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.“While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sanctions, “nobody’s making that bet," said Jay S. Auslander, a top sovereign debt lawyer at the firm...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy