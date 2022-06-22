Sanders Fortier fails to win Democrat nomination for governor

It is a world of magic, enchantment and of personal development. It transforms. It builds. It inspires. It is the world of fine arts. And, on Sunday, Selma will experience a piece of this joy through one of its own. Alicia Chestnut, wife of State Representative Prince Chestnut, will host a showing of the film, "Castle Falls," which Mrs. Chestnut says is "an action-packed thriller, so hold on to your seat." Five Alabama actors have confirmed to attend the Selma premier of the piece directed by Dolph Lundgren (star of "Rocky," "Universal Soldier" and others. "I'm so happy that several cast members will join us this Sunday at the historic Walton Theater here in Selma--Kevin Wayne, Robert Berlin, Pearla Sanchez, Luis Valencia and myself," stated Chestnut.

