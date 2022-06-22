ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Sanders Fortier fails to win Democrat nomination for governor

By Brad Fisher
selmasun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalika Sanders Fortier of Selma was defeated in her attempt to be the Democrat candidate for governor. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers of Jefferson...

selmasun.com

alabamanews.net

Reaction in Selma to SCOTUS Overturning Roe v Wade

People everywhere are talking about today’s historic U-S Supreme Court decision — overturning Roe v. Wade. People in Selma shared their thoughts about the high court’s ruling. A lot of people — say they’re against abortions — as a matter of personal faith. “I...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Pastor Reacts to the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

A Montgomery pastor is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Taylor Road Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Daniel Atkins said the church as a whole has dropped the ball in a lot of ways, but now is the time to step up and show the love of Christ to women and children.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga Commission Approves Personnel Changes, Pay for Election Workers

Top Photo: District 5 resident Jack Morgan hands out papers to commissioners before he addressed his concerns Tuesday night. The Tuesday night agenda for the Autauga County Commission included several measures that affected the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department and the Judge of Probate and also addressed the approval of a support letter for the historical Rosenwald School.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County Commissioner announces extra pay for county employees

Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. announced that county employees are receiving what he called a "needed" pay increase. According to a post on Turner's Facebook page, he addresses poverty in Perry County, noting that workers were being paid an average of $22,300 per year in the period of 2016-2020.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Zickeyous Byrd selected for superintendent of Selma City Schools

The Selma City School Board has selected Dr. Zickeyous Byrd as their new Superintendent. Byrd serves as Superintendent of Education for Barbour County Schools. He replaces outgoing Superintendent Avis Williams, who will be leaving for New Orleans. Byrd was selected by board members Phyllis Houser, Tanya Miles, and Johnny Moss....
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Sun takes home 16 awards at Alabama Press Association ceremony

The Selma Sun went home with a record 16 awards in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards presented on Saturday night at the Perdido Beach Resort. Among the awards were seven first-place wins and third-place for General Excellence in their category, the top award given. First-place awards were given for...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Alicia Chestnut to host showing of film featuring Dallas County actors

It is a world of magic, enchantment and of personal development. It transforms. It builds. It inspires. It is the world of fine arts. And, on Sunday, Selma will experience a piece of this joy through one of its own. Alicia Chestnut, wife of State Representative Prince Chestnut, will host a showing of the film, "Castle Falls," which Mrs. Chestnut says is "an action-packed thriller, so hold on to your seat." Five Alabama actors have confirmed to attend the Selma premier of the piece directed by Dolph Lundgren (star of "Rocky," "Universal Soldier" and others. "I'm so happy that several cast members will join us this Sunday at the historic Walton Theater here in Selma--Kevin Wayne, Robert Berlin, Pearla Sanchez, Luis Valencia and myself," stated Chestnut.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

City Council Approves $1 Million for North Highland, Spinners and Lo Pickett Parks

Top Photo: Barbara Robinson shares comments and concerns with the Prattville City Council Tuesday night. Improvements at North Highland Park, as well as two other city parks, were unveiled at Tuesday’s Prattville City Council meeting and although the measure was applauded by some, others shared their concerns about the scope of the project with the council during the night.
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Requests for Help and Funding Come to Commissioners from District 5

Top Photo: Essie Stallworth handed out photos of the Lamar Estate that she hoped County Commisioners would assist her with at Tuesday’s meeting. During Tuesday’s Autauga County Commission meeting, although there was tension once again related to the paving of roads in District 5, one local resident approached the governing body to ask for their assistance in recognizing a historical landmark located there and shared with the commissioners why it was so important to her family and to the community.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
mytrpaper.com

Landowners upset over proposed highway route

Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Whitewater Taking Shape, Set to Open in 2023

Officials with the Montgomery Whitewater Project say the park is on pace to open for Memorial Day 2023. According to Lead Engineer Scott Shipley, the project is about 50 percent done. The 120 acre facility is one of few recirculating whitewater parks in the U.S. Two other whitewater parks like...
MONTGOMERY, AL

