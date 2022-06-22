ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke and Pittsfield awarded state funds for healthcare job training

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced $2 million in funding for Workforce Success Grants to help people get specialized workforce training.

Two western Massachusetts institutions will benefit., Holyoke Community College and the Berkshire County Regional Employment Board will receive $500,000 each to train and place Patient Care Technicians and Certified Nursing Assistants at local healthcare institutions.

“Donnelly Grants support regional partnerships between businesses, community-based organizations, workforce development organizations, and educational institutions to prepare Massachusetts residents for occupations in high demand fields,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We continue to support these partnerships because they contribute to the growth of the Massachusetts economy as well as to the economic advancement of families across the Commonwealth.”

“As our economy adjusts to the impacts of the pandemic, Massachusetts is well-positioned for future growth thanks to our strong sectors like healthcare and life sciences and these grants are a critical part of our efforts to equip the workforce of tomorrow,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I congratulate our four grantees who continue to provide programming and job placement in the high-need sectors of education, life sciences, and healthcare.”

“The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to funding workforce development programming that helps close job and equity gaps across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “These Donnelly grant recipients are key partners in continuing our efforts to meet the increasing needs of both jobseekers and employers.”

“This funding will provide training for 592 unemployed and underemployed individuals in Massachusetts, providing pathways to careers with opportunity for upward mobility” said Commonwealth Corporation President and CEO Christine Abrams. “We are committed to working with our partners to train the workforce across the state and to help maintain a competitive and sustainable economy.”

#Health Care#Economy#Job Training#Western Massachusetts#The Baker Administration#Holyoke Community College#Commonwealth
Chicopee celebrates first Patriotic Parade

Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade this afternoon. The parade was envisioned by Chicopee's veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot park.
