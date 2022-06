A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO