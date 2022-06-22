ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reclaim Pride event coming to Townsend Park

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GVks_0gITemAO00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Capital District Reclaim Pride event is coming to Townsend Park on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will have free food, entertainment, and opportunities for attendees to network with the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The event will open with a kid-friendly family hour from noon to 1 p.m. with food and games. Local LGBTQIA+ musicians, speakers, comedians, and drag performances will also be featured throughout the event.

The event is assembled entirely by volunteers with no outside funding. A growing team of local mutual aid, activist, and non-profit groups have joined together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during this event without the presence of corporate influence, law enforcement, or political candidates.

Woman dies, man jumps from window in Newburgh fire

Capital District Reclaim Pride is a community organization that has been in the works since 2019, but due to COVID-19, it was officially founded in 2021. Capital District Reclaim Pride strives toward queer liberation and carries out actions that improve the material well-being of the queer community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids

Summer is officially here, and that means the kids are home from school. What fun adventures do you have planned with the kids in your life? Days by the pool? Trips to the beach? That all sounds like fun, but when you get tired of hanging by the pool, there are some awesome places right here in the Hudson Valley that are both educational and fun.
HUDSON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Children Actors Needed for Film in Kingston, NY this July

A tale of survival is how the professionals are describing "Lost in The Mountains of Main" a film shooting in Ulster County this July. It should come as no surprise, but there are a ton of projects filming across the Hudson Valley this summer. If you've been looking to scratch that acting itch the summer of 2022 is the perfect time to do it.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Racism#Lgbtqia#Nexstar Media Inc
101.5 WPDH

Giant Family Carnival This Week in Dutchess County

Summertime is fun time, and there are plenty of fun things to do right here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, starting today, there is something ultra-fun happening right here in Dutchess County. It’s the LaGrange Family Carnival, and it runs today right through Sunday. I can still remember...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
hudsonvalleyone.com

Homeless in Woodstock doc draws crowd as officials seek answers

A documentary on the homeless in Woodstock exposed the audience to a segment of the population often forgotten, while a Q&A session afterward brought to light problems that arise when the very agencies that try to help are underfunded and understaffed. Homeless in Woodstock, Last Night in the Van, produced...
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Wasps Spotted in Dutchess County, What Are They?

Bees and wasps are pests that make their way into our yards and on our porches during the summer months. Sometimes they try to get inside. I had my own encounter with them already when they built a nest inside my air conditioner. I was able to fend them off. Some people can't even do that. There are many people who are afraid of bees. According to Choosing Therapy, about 20% of people grow up with a fear of bees. Did you know that there is a fear of wasps too? They aren't the same thing. It's called Spheksophobia and I can understand why it's a thing when there are wasps out there the size of your thumb.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
94.3 Lite FM

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
News 12

3 teachers, assistant principal in Newburgh suspended

A district source tells News 12 that Newburgh Free Academy art teacher, Nicole Mischo, and another teacher are among those being brought up on disciplinary charges for their remarks in a Facebook post calling a Black student’s hair extension a snake.
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
DANBURY, CT
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz highway money mystery

New Paltz resident Edgar Rodriguez has spoken several times at Town Council meetings about the poor condition of some town roads, and when the Highway Superintendent earlier this year suggested that there’s not enough in the budget to perform necessary maintenance, Rodriguez had questions about fiscal oversight and whether it was really a good idea to borrow money for buildings if the Town roads were at the same time being neglected.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino job fair in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – With Resorts World Hudson Valley preparing to open at the Newburgh Mall in the Town of Newburgh in a few months, the company will be holding a job fair on June 29. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange County...
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy