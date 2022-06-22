Reclaim Pride event coming to Townsend Park
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Capital District Reclaim Pride event is coming to Townsend Park on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will have free food, entertainment, and opportunities for attendees to network with the local LGBTQIA+ community.
The event will open with a kid-friendly family hour from noon to 1 p.m. with food and games. Local LGBTQIA+ musicians, speakers, comedians, and drag performances will also be featured throughout the event.
The event is assembled entirely by volunteers with no outside funding. A growing team of local mutual aid, activist, and non-profit groups have joined together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during this event without the presence of corporate influence, law enforcement, or political candidates.
Capital District Reclaim Pride is a community organization that has been in the works since 2019, but due to COVID-19, it was officially founded in 2021. Capital District Reclaim Pride strives toward queer liberation and carries out actions that improve the material well-being of the queer community.
