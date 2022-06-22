ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blumhouse TV and Paper Pictures to Adapt ‘Blind Spot’ By ‘Girl on the Train’ Author Paula Hawkins (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
 2 days ago
Blumhouse Television has acquired the rights to Paula Hawkins ’ 2022 novella “Blind Spot,” Variety has learned exclusively. Blumhouse and Paper Pictures will develop the thriller as a streaming movie, with a search for talent currently underway.

“Blind Spot” follows Edie, Jake and Ryan, friends with an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, it’s been the three of them against the world. When Jake is brutally murdered and Ryan is accused of the crime, Edie finds herself alone for the first time. Grief-stricken and living in the remote house that she and Jake shared, she is also afraid that the past she tried so hard to leave behind will catch up to her — and with good reason. Someone has been watching and waiting for this moment.

Hawkins is best known for her novel “The Girl on the Train,” which was published in 2015 and adapted into a film starring Emily Blunt in 2016. She is also the author of “Into the Water” and “A Slow Fire Burning.” She is repped by David Higham Associates and WME. WME and Nicky Lund at David Higham Associates brokered the deal for the “Blind Spot” adaptation.

Led by Jason Blum, Blumhouse’s film pursuits have included genre hits such as “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge, while the company’s television arm has produced series such as “The Thing About Pam.” “Blind Spot” continues Blumhouse TV’s move into the streaming feature space. Along with Paper Pictures, which is helmed by Carla Hacken, the studio is currently in post-production on the movie “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” for Netflix.

“I’m delighted that ‘Blind Spot’ is destined for the screen, and I believe that in Blumhouse and Carla Hacken, I’ve found the perfect partners to adapt this dark, frightening, character-driven story,” Hawkins said. “I’m a huge fan of Blumhouse’s perceptive and intelligent horror — ‘Get Out’ and ‘The Invisible Man’ in particular — and I’ve loved their TV adaptations, too — I thought ‘Sharp Objects’ was outstanding.”

“I’ve been such a fan of Paula’s and from the moment I read this thoroughly gripping short story, I knew I wanted to make this movie with my friends at Blumhouse Television,” Hacken said.

“‘Blind Spot’ is ripe for Blumhouse to adapt. Paula’s captivating storytelling absorbs you into this taut, suspenseful world where the characters feel very real and the payoff hits,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television.

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales from "The Talk"; Deborah Norville from "Inside Edition"; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from "Beyond Salem"; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from "The Bold and the Beautiful"; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from "General Hospital"; Galen Gering and...
Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

It wasn't just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It's that she'd never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010's "Black Swan." As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011's "Thor" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It's there in her music, like the 2014 single "Same Girl," the radio sensation "I'm Real" with Ja Rule and her signature bop "Jenny From the Block." In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: "No matter where I go, I know where I came from." It's also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like "Maid in Manhattan," "Second Act" and, most recently, "Marry Me." So the prospect...
Deadline

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina & More Join Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's untitled Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures has assembled a stellar cast, with Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour franchise), Marlon Wayans (Respect) and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) signing on for roles, along with Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra) and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). Director Affleck alsi is starring in the pic, which started production Monday in Los Angeles, alongside his fellow Good Will Hunting star, Oscar winner Matt Damon. Matt Damon & Ben...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Producer Steven D. Binder Reveals What’s Next for Kasie

For NCIS, star Diona Reasonover has been providing a solid boost with her character of forensic scientist Kasie Hines. There has been a lot of interaction between her and other characters yet not a lot of Kasie stories. Will that change going into the next season? Are we about to see her leave the show? There was some inkling that Kasie might take off and, of course, that means Reasonover bolts, too. Well, we get some answers from show producer Steven D. Binder.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Hacks,’ ‘The Dropout’ and ‘The Conners’ Are Three Reminders of Why Laurie Metcalf Is an Emmy Favorite

There you are, watching Season 2 of HBO Max's Emmy-winning comedy "Hacks," and delighting in the genius of American treasure Jean Smart and her worthy sparring partner, Hannah Einbinder. And then along comes Laurie Metcalf, playing a burned out tour manager named Weed. Or there you are again, on a binge of Hulu's limited series "The Dropout," marveling at Amanda Seyfried's spot-on portrayal of Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes. And then who pops up? Laurie Metcalf, playing Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner, Hjjfjsgwho early on calls Holmes out on her lies (and later partners with another familiar...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO's True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz's Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

For "Thor: Love and Thunder," Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane's superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she'd never been asked to before. "I definitely got as big as I've ever been," Portman explained for Variety's cover story. "You realize, 'Oh,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Man of God’ Review: Teen Girls Turn the Tables on a Peeping Pastor in Clever L.A. Play

The lights come up on four Korean American teens crowded around a hotel bed. They're members of a So Cal church group on a mission to Bangkok, Thailand — though the location only matters is the abstract. Audiences never leave the hotel room in "Man of God," although director Maggie Burrows' creative staging of this punchy feminist one-act from Anna Ouyang Moench has our imaginations working overtime. Neon lights outside the window suggest the world of temptation beyond the sanctuary of the hotel room. This should be a safe space, but the play's opening...
RELIGION
Variety

Social Media Star Tamera Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian and social media star Tamera "Tee" Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy "White Men Can't Jump," Variety can exclusively reveal. The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film. Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper's feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes' part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic,...
MOVIES
NME

Maya Rudolph turned down lead role in ‘Killing Eve’

Maya Rudolph has revealed she turned down the title role in Killing Eve. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said she was approached to star in the BBC series but rejected the offer due to family commitments in the US. Rudolph said: "But there was no...
TV SHOWS
