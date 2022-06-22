ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck driver dies after crashing into Bedford Heights daycare

By Maia Belay, Talia Naquin
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A pickup truck driver died after crashing into a daycare in Bedford Heights Wednesday morning.

The Bedford Heights police department is investigating the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m. at Komfort Kids Zone Childcare Center on Aurora Road.

Marsha Triplett works at the daycare and was arriving as it happened.

“As I got out of my car, I see the truck hit another car and when he hit the car, then he hit the tree, and then after he hit that tree he dipped off, and then I entered into the building and looked back, I said, ‘Oh, he’s coming in,’” she told FOX 8. “He came over and hit this daycare, Lord, have mercy.”

There were 9 children inside at the time of the crash.

”Thank God for the two teachers that was in there, moved them out, got them out of there,” Triplett said.

No one inside the building was hurt.

“Thank God, no children were injured, just their little minds crying because of the impact that hit the building,” Triplett said.

Parents were called to pick up their children.

Police say the truck driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. They have not said what caused the driver to crash.

