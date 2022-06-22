ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Edgewater double shooting probed by prosecutors, police

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQgMX_0gITcgwS00

EDGEWATER, N.J. — Two people were shot early Wednesday in Edgewater, according to investigators.

Local police responded to reports of a shooting on The Promenade near City Place just before 12:10 a.m., authorities said. Officers discovered a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the location, a short distance from the Hudson River, officials said.

More New Jersey News

Authorities additionally responded to an Exxon gas station on River Road, less than a mile from the Promenade scene, and found another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

Officials said that both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, but did not specify their conditions. Authorities did not disclose any further information about the victims, including their sex.

The shootings are being investigated by the Edgewater Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities had not identified a suspect or motive in the shootings as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

5 people injured in Paterson shooting, police say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– Five people were injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, officials said. The victims were shot in an area near Madison and Essex streets at approximately 4:30 a.m., police said. Authorities responding to the scene found a 25-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. The man was taken to the […]
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Queens man fatally shot in neck, stomach inside car: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11)– A man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens Friday, authorities said Sunday. Police found the 31-year-old victim after responding to a shooting incident near 129th Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park at around 3:46 p.m., officials said. EMS took the man […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Overnight Shooter Kills Paterson Man, 27

Investigators were trying to determine who might've had the motive to shoot and kill a Paterson man overnight Saturday. Yeshawn Staggers, 27, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle shortly after 1 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Multiple people shot, 8-year-old child grazed at Brooklyn barbecue: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– Multiple people were shot during a barbecue in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 690 Quincy Street at around 11:30 p.m. and found two women, ages 46 and 36, and one man, 27, with gunshot wounds. An 8-year-old child was grazed, police said. The victims were taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Edgewater, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Belle Avenue shooting

A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Belle Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Yeshawn Staggers, 27, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire in the area of 33 Belle Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. He later arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 4 injured when car fleeing police hits pedestrians in Brooklyn: NYPD

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The driver of a car in Brooklyn hit multiple pedestrians while attempting to evade police, killing a grandmother and injuring four others Saturday evening, NYPD officials said. The incident began around 7:10 p.m. when NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over the suspect car after observing mismatched plates on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Teen fatally shot on Brooklyn street corner, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn street corner, police said. Cops responding to a call of a person shot around 3:15 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the street outside Brownsville’s Langston Hughes NYCHA housing complex near Sutter Ave. and Osborn St. The teen had been shot once in the torso, cops said. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Exxon#Promenade#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Dozens of stolen catalytic converters found in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nearly 40 catalytic converters were recovered from a suspect’s car by the New Rochelle Police Department on Tuesday. “When they saw us in the area – they were observant to our unmarked vehicles – they dropped the suitcase and fled,” Capt. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle Police Criminal Investigations […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Paterson Times

Two Passaic City men hurt in Paterson shooting

A pair of men from Passaic City were wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 26 and 19, were struck by gunfire on 5th Avenue and East 11th Street at around 3:45 a.m. The 26-year-old was found at...
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

3 found dead inside Queens home: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens Friday, including a woman who detectives said had her hands bound together on a bed. Police responded to the home on 155th Street in South Jamaica after receiving a 911 call Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman dead on […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Two female teens stabbed in Bronx park assault: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Hudson man with violent past charged with armed robbery after returning to scene of crime: police

A Jersey City man who served seven years for manslaughter has been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint at a North Bergen self-storage facility, authorities said. Miguel A. Castro, 42, was ordered detained throughout his prosecution at a virtual hearing Thursday in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale. He is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, weapons’ possession, robbery, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and eluding, according to criminal complaints.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 16, dies after being shot in Brooklyn, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday. Officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive, unconscious and with a gunshot wound on his torso along Sutter Avenue near Osbourne Street at around 3:15 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer hurt in Brooklyn shooting, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD detective was injured in a shooting Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., police said. During a press conference at the scene at Saratoga and Pitkin avenues, officials said the detective and another officer were patrolling in a marked NYPD vehicle when shots rang out. NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy