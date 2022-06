INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter is facing felony charges after his arrest this week at an IFD fire station. The department tells 13News that 28-year-old Nathanial Waldroup was taken into custody for an off-duty incident. A police report shows Waldroup was arrested after officers responded to reports of a woman who was battered on the near east side Tuesday.

