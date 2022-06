EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part one of an interview by Dick Reed in 1974. This interview first appeared in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, July 10, 1974. Jack Woods, as everyone knew him, who looks a young dapper 75, turned 90 on Saturday, June 15, and actively took part in a two-day celebration without any aftereffects.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO