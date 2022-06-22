ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Homeowners shocked after 200 teens burglarize $8 million home, throw a party

By Thomas Shults
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foGIv_0gITaxlz00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Walton County deputies continue to look for hundreds of teenagers who threw a party in an $8 million home this weekend.

But none of the teenagers lived in the home. 250 teens broke in and burglarized the five-bedroom, eight-bath home.

Homeowners said the hundreds of teens stole thousands of dollars in personal items.

Petito-Laundrie case reaches court for 1st time: 5 things to know

The teenagers posted Snapchat videos of the party, including teens boxing inside the home.

“It really baffles the imagination the stupidity involved,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said. “Because all these geniuses took their cell phones and videotaped. So every SRD in two counties go, ‘This is such and such, they play football in Niceville. This is such and such, they’re a student at Fort Walton Beach High School. This is such and such they’re a student at South Walton.”

Adkinson said deputies have spoken to many of the kids. He said the teenagers are all from Walton and Okaloosa County. Adkinson said many didn’t realize the house was being burglarized.

Homeowners spoke to News 13 but did not want to go on camera. The mother said the teens pried open a back window with a crowbar to get inside the home.

“This wasn’t their home,” Adkinson said of the teens. “They broke into someone’s house and did this. And these people did this, with their personal possessions. You think of the most intimate things you have, would you want everyone taking it running their hands through it.”

Once inside the house, partiers tried on the family’s clothing and father’s rings. They also threw her daughter’s dolls on top of the roof and destroyed her toys. Partiers also drank all the families’ liquor and wine.

“There’s a psychological effect that somebody’s in your personal stuff, they’re in your bedroom, in your clothes,” Adkinson said.

Homeowners said the house was vacant for less than 24 hours, but investigators said the teens posted online flyers for the party for a week. Homeowners are unsure how the kids knew the house would be empty. They plan to file criminal and civil charges against the teens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Okaloosa Co. officer saves drowning swimmer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is being congratulated after he saved a swimmer who was drowning off the Gulf. A body camera video caught the officer in action as he ran into the waters behind Sandpiper Cove Condominium. OCSO dispatch contacted Deputy David Bazylak after receiving reports […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Body discovered at beach resort: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Escambia County overnight

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two juveniles were hospitalized after being shot in Escambia County overnight, according to the sheriff's office. Escambia County deputies were called around 12:15 a.m. to Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and Anderson Street. The sheriff's office says two juveniles suffered gunshot wounds. There's no word...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Niceville, FL
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies rescue teens stranded in Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies rescued several teens who were stranded in the Yellow River.  The teens called for help after they got stranded while tubing Tuesday night. The teens “believed they were surrounded by alligators,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies arrived on boat, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Flyers#Toys
WKRG News 5

Woman wanted for fraud, petit theft: ECSO

ESCAMBIA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of fraud. Alyssa Blackburn, 22, is wanted for fraud, dealing in stolen property and petit theft according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. No other information was given at this time. Officials urge you to contact ECSO at 850-435-9620 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man found not guilty in Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury acquitted a 22-year-old man facing a possible life sentence for a murder charge Thursday night. “Please don’t ever stop fighting for your cases,” defendant Jorge Perez said. “Please don’t ever stop fighting. An example is me, false imprisoned. I’ve been false imprisoned for 30 months and now I […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

1 arrested following traffic stop on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was arrested following a traffic stop on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Friday night. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says they recovered a large amount of items in a vehicle, including hundreds of iPads. It is currently unknown who owns the items seized from the vehicle.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

10-month-old seriously injured in Pensacola crash, charges likely

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where a 10-month-old was seriously injured.  A 27-year-old driver was traveling along Interstate 10 when she braked in the middle of traffic, according to FHP documents. The second driver didn’t have time to brake and rear-ended the sedan. The force of the crash […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence, according to Panama City Police. Investigators with the Panama City Police Department said they had been getting tips from neighbors who suspected drug activity at a residence on E 7th Court. They said the residence had also been reported for numerous Code Enforcement violations.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mageenews.com

Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Gulfport, Miss. – A former...
GULFPORT, MS
WEAR

Death investigation after 66-year-old man dies at Pensacola Developmental Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway at the Pensacola Developmental Center. It's a residential program for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the center Wednesday evening for a "medical issue." Family members...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy