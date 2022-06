In 1969, Clint Eastwood starred in his one and only musical, Paint Your Wagon, and had such a horrible time that he vowed then and there to never do a musical again. Over 40 years later, however, he was approached with the idea of a film version of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys following the lives and careers of the iconic pop group Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

MOVIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO