June 22nd, 2022

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 3 days ago

(READ NOW - CLICK) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local news...

thevillagereporter.com

thevillagereporter.com

Dover Glen Near Wauseon Celebrates New Ownership With Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING … Representatives for the Dover Glen community cut the ribbon to celebrate their grand opening. Members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce were also present to celebrate the ribbon cutting. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Dover Glen community ju... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Welcomes Return Of Super Cruise Nights

MIDWAY … The Wauseon Super Cruise nights started back up on Tuesday. Rows of vehicles lined Fulton Street and with the flag blowing above. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The City of Wauseon welcomed back Super Cruise Nights on Tuesday, June 21st. Enthusiasts fro... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
WAUSEON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Fireworks Roundup: Where and when to see the show in your community

Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: In grand style at The Grand Kerr House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a magnificent home on a hill that’s been part of the Wood County landscape for more than a century. And you can spend the night there. The Grand Kerr House is a bed and breakfast. The property has been part of Grand Rapids...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
#Local News#Williams Fulton County
The Lima News

Built in 1855, Bluffton barn finds new home

BLUFFTON — Moving a barn is a huge endeavor. The Swiss Homestead, also known as the Schumacher House, offers a glimpse into the lives of Swiss immigrants in portions of Allen and Putnam counties known as the Settlement. Now the Swiss Community Historical Society of the Bluffton and Pandora...
BLUFFTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Laurie Storrer (1959-2022)

Laurie J. (Peacock) Storrer, age 62, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on June 22, 2022. She was born on September 26, 1959 to Jerome and Virginia (McMahon) Peacock in Olean, NY. Laurie and her family moved to Edgerton, OH in 1968. She graduated from Edgerton...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

“The Mat Weaver Ministry” To Homeless – Thriving In NW Ohio

HARD AT WORK … Bob Dewille absolutely loves weaving mats for the homeless and giving them out. Recently he and his weavers have started choosing colors instead of just grabbing whatever bag is next, giving the mats a very personalized feeling. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Fundraiser started for Social employees impacted by fire

PERRYSBURG — A fundraiser has been started for the employees of a restaurant that was destroyed in a Thursday fire. Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 was a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate. A GoFndMe has been set up to assist the employees,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for Sat.

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the Thunder Over the River fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters Association, is asking...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

DELTA SCHOOL BOARD: Daniel Elliot Appointed New Vice-President

NOMINATION … Board member Jenna Holzhauer nominated Daniel Elliot for the open Pike-Delta-York Board of Education Vice-President position. Following the closure of nominations from the board, the process of choosing a new Vice President took place, with the application deadline being July 8t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
DELTA, OH
hourdetroit.com

Make the Most of the Strawberry Season at These U-Pick Farms

The Janiga family bought this 40-acre farm from Barb and Bill Middleton in 2014, continuing the tradition of the family business. With an eye toward sustainability, Middleton Berry Farm also mantains a 6-acre wild pollinator preserve with native wildflower and grass species, to attract bees, butterflies, and bats. Don’t forget to bring cash or a check to cover your harvest, as credit cards are not accepted. 4790 Oakwood Road, Ortonville; 248-831-1004; middletonberryfarm.com.
YPSILANTI, MI
ssgnews.com

Toledo Spring Parts & Service

Toledo Spring is a service provider for trucks, trailers and other types of large vehicles that had been proudly operating in and around the area since all the way back in 1932. More than anything else, we take a great deal of pride in the fact that we never give up on a problem. Because of that, you can trust our team of experienced, passionate professionals to give you the quality service – and the high-quality parts – you need to thrive.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Medical Society & BAHEC Award Scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS …The Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC) scholarship committee, in partnership with the Williams County Medical Society, has awarded scholarships to five Williams County students pursuing health care careers for the 2022-23 school year. Pictured above is scholarship recipient Mackenzie Haney with Rachel Froelich, BAHEC Executive Director. Mackenzie is a Doctor of Nursing Practice student at the University of Cincinnati. Other recipients not pictured are: Medical student Jaret Miller, who is attending the Ohio State University College of Medicine; Allison Darrow, Pharmacy student at the University of Toledo; Margo Morr, Occupational Therapy student at the University of Findlay; and Kathryn Taylor, Physician Assistant student at the University of Saint Francis. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flack. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read.
DETROIT, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Rotarian Diana Savage To Serve As District 6600 Governor

(PRESS RELEASE) BRYAN, OHIO — Rotarian Diana Savage will serve the 62 clubs in District 6600 as District Governor for a one-year term, beginning July 1, 2022. Diana has been a Rotarian since 2008 in her hometown of Bryan, Ohio. Rotary District 6600 covers 62 clubs in northern Ohio from Avon Lake and west to the Indiana border.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Randy Ames (1954-2022)

Randy E. Ames, age 67, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 30, 1954 to the late Everett G. Ames and Gertha K. (Wyatt) Ames. After graduating from...
WAUSEON, OH
wlen.com

Trash& Recycling Totes being Delivered to Adrian Residents

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Engineering Services Department says that trash and recycling totes are currently being delivered to all residents in the city. If you wish to not recycle, you may call City Hall and they will collect your recycling tote. If you are over the age of 70 or have a medical note, you can have your refuse tote collected as well. Opting out of the totes does not decrease the annual cost.
ADRIAN, MI

