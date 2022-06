After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Redwood Acres Fair scored a shockingly sunny Humboldt summer day to kick off its long-awaited 2022 edition. And trust LoCO on this one: Whether it be the result of Wednesday’s promise of free admission or the unprecedented fair drought locals have been forced to endure, or some combination, the place was absolutely packed with people. Lines were long for rides and food booths alike, but the mood was joyous nevertheless. Humboldt was happy to see each other again.

