Gareth Bale at Cardiff training ground for talks over shock free transfer move and will make final decision this week

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eD7y_0gITaGG600

GARETH BALE visited Cardiff's training base where it is believed he held transfer talks with manager Steve Morison.

The Wales legend is currently a free agent after confirming his departure from Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236Du4_0gITaGG600
Gareth Bale reportedly held talks with Cardiff Credit: Getty

And rumours of a sensational return to his place of birth has since followed with Bale on the hunt for a new side.

It comes after he led Wales to a first World Cup in 64 years following their 1-0 play-off final triumph over war-torn Ukraine.

In a recent development, the winger spoke with Cardiff boss Morison and discussed his future, according to WalesOnline.

They claim Bale was undertaking physio at the club's Vale of Glamorgan HQ with the FAW's medical staff.

Furthermore manager Morison, whose players were in attendance for pre-season, spoke to the player himself.

Bale has just returned from a getaway but it set to jet off again soon until July 16.

But it believed he will confirm his next move "in the coming days" instead of doing so when he lands home.

When Bale was asked about his options at club level this month, he grinned and said: "I've got loads".

MLS clubs have already declared an interest in the forward but it is believed Tottenham are not considering him for a third spell in North London.

Another of Bale's ex-clubs Southampton have also been linked with Wales' record goalscorer.

During his nine years in Spain, he won the Champions League five times as well as three LaLiga titles with 106 goals in 258 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vtr6c_0gITaGG600
Gareth Bale confirmed his exit from Real Madrid Credit: Getty

BBC

Mbete signs new City deal

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete has signed a three-year contract extension with the Blues to keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2027. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe, with further appearances in the FA Cup and Champions League. Another member of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Kenyon-consortium will meet Moshiri’s £1 billion valuation for Everton

Days after the Peter Kenyon-led consortium visited Merseyside and toured various Everton facilities including the construction site of the new stadium, news is now breaking that the group has agreed to the £1 billion pricetag set for the club. Majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri is said to have valued the club at about £500 million and with the Bramley-Moore stadium cost locked in at about another £500 million making up the total sum.
PREMIER LEAGUE
