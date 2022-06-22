ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was the Pentagon’s top UFO scientist – I’ve seen more mystery objects than I can count & we don’t know what they are

By Anthony Blair
 4 days ago

ONE of the Pentagon's chief UFO experts has revealed his identity for the first time - and claims he has seen countless mystery craft.

After writing a book on how the US government should prepare for alien contact, Dr Travis Taylor was offered the job of chief scientist for the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force, the organisation created by Congress to track UFO sightings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcAna_0gITa7Oo00
Dr Travis Taylor has been revealed as the Pentagon's chief UFO scientist Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5hJ9_0gITa7Oo00
For a number of years, he worked for the Pentagon's UAP Task Force Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTqDo_0gITa7Oo00
A video grab from one of the 144 'unexplained' UFO sightings Dr Taylor's team studied Credit: EPA

Hiding in plain sight, Dr Taylor has long been known as a top investigator of UFOs and the paranormal at Skinwalker Ranch as well as on other History Channel programs.

However, unbeknownst to all but a handful of people, he was living a double life as the chief scientist for the Pentagon's UAP Task Force.

A science genius, after leaving university, Alabama-born Dr Taylor wrote a book about how the US government should prepare for alien contact.

'An Introduction to Planetary Defence' caught the attention of a high-ranking intelligence official Jay Stratton, who offered him a job.

"Jay Stratton, the director of the UAP Task Force asked me if I would be interested in being the chief scientist," Taylor told 8 News Now's George Knapp.

"And I was like, yeah, absolutely. Of course I would."

The task force's main job was to write a report for Congress summing up all the known evidence for UFOs.

They had already created a classified briefing of the most mysterious military encounters, starting with the 2004 Tic Tac incident.

The UAP Task Force cut down the database into 144 of the very best cases which Dr Taylor helped write up as a final report.

These 144 were incidents where, in Taylor's words, "we still couldn't figure out what they were, where they came from, and what their intent was".

This includes dozens of bizarre objects that buzzed multiple US Navy ships in 2019.

Some of these were spheres that seemed to swarm as they tracked the warships.

Others appeared as green pyramids.

Last month, a Navy official stunned Task Force members when they told a Congressional hearing that all of these sightings were "drones", appearing to debunk the mystery.

But Taylor maintains that the mystery is far from solved.

"We had a lot of sensor data on some of them that we couldn't determine what they are," he said. "If it's out near peers doing it, that's scary.

"But at the same time, we also never found any evidence that it was our near peers doing it."

I had never seen a UFO until I got out here. Now, I have seen more UFOs than you can count

OPEN-MINDED

Despite being one of the world's best-known UFO hunters, Taylor is far from a slavish believer in the cause.

He says he was brought in as a consultant on TV shows such as "Ancient Aliens" and "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" because of his skepticism.

And he insists it is possible to study the paranormal while still being a scientist.

When Taylor joined businessman Brandon Fugal's team at Fugal's notorious Skinwalker Ranch he believed he would be able to quickly find a rational explanation for the mysterious happenings.

But instead, things got stranger and stranger as time went on.

"I had never seen a UFO until I got out here," he told Mystery Wire. "Now, I have seen more UFOs than you can count."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSc3X_0gITa7Oo00
Dr Taylor has long been regarded as one of America's top UFO investigators Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhXpX_0gITa7Oo00
Despite being a skeptic, he says there are many sightings that 'can't be explained' Credit: EPA

Over a 20-year career working with groups including NASA and the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, he has also found the time to write two textbooks, over 15 scientific papers, and 21 science fiction novels.

And for decades, he has been obsessed with how humanity should respond to an aggressive extraterrestrial attack.

Taylor and his colleague Bob Boan started thinking about Earth's defense back in 2001 during a discussion about terrorism.

"One thing that popped into my mind was that the only way Americans would be in an asymmetric war on the other side would be if we were attacked by aliens," he told Reuters in a 2007 interview.

"Everyone chuckled, but then after a minute, the comments started setting in. Then we really got to talking about it and we thought, well, you know, we really might need this contingency plan anyway," he said.

And he warned that if humans failed to prepare for an alien onslaught, this might mean guerilla warfare-style tactics against the extra-terrestrial invaders, including improvised weapons and hit-and-run attacks.

"You'd have to create an insurgency, a mujahideen-type resistance," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYfyz_0gITa7Oo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Iah7_0gITa7Oo00

Taylor's position, therefore, puts him at odds with the late scientist Carl Sagan, who believed that any alien beings advanced enough to master the journey to Earth would have evolved beyond the need for war.

"It's a wonderful idea that has no basis in reality," he warned.

