Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Johnny Davis

The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow, and the Atlanta Hawks have plenty of options. They have the No. 16 and 44 draft picks and are reportedly considering trading up in the draft. Today we conclude our series of draft scouting reports with former Wisconsin Badger Johnny Davis.
Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Paul George since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. A really poor playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets in 2020 earned him ridiculous amounts of slander and insulting nicknames, but things have been looking up ever since. He had an excellent performance in the playoffs in 2021 to redeem himself, but couldn't carry the Clippers to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard.
Joel Embiid is apparently getting involved in the Philadelphia 76ers’ offseason process. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Thursday that Embiid is giving his strong backing to the 76ers’ upcoming pursuit of veteran forward PJ Tucker. The 37-year-old Tucker will be an unrestricted free agent after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat for next year.
The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
Trae Young sounds ready to share the lead vocals for the Atlanta Hawks. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said this week on an episode of his podcast that the Hawks guard Young has one specific player that he wants to team up with — fellow All-Star Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.
Deandre Ayton may want to save an extra seat on the flight out of Phoenix. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the Suns have called rival teams to gauge the trade value of forward Jae Crowder. Crowder, who will turn 32 next month, is under contract for...
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a trade that involved 3-time NBA Champion Danny Green. The veteran guard has won titles with the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.
A few members of the Portland Trail Blazers are doing some recruiting via social media. Portland star Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nuric both shared an edited photo on their social media accounts aimed at Kevin Durant. The photo showed Durant next to Lillard. The image of Durant was edited to put the former NBA MVP in a Blazers jersey as a teammate of Lillard.
In the weeks leading up to the NBA draft, rumors of potential deals have been running wild. Those rumors included the Los Angeles Clippers, who were reportedly interested in shopping a key guard. According to multiple reports, the Clippers were poking around about a potential Luke Kennard trade. The former...
Jerry West’s ruthlessness may be on full display once again this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the LA Clippers are shopping sharpshooter Luke Kennard on the trade market. Deveney adds that the Clippers will look to move Kennard in July if they cannot trade him by the NBA Draft.
The New York Knicks got laughed at for their whole-bunch-of-nothing NBA Draft this year, but it turns out there may be some rhyme to their reason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that rival NBA executives believe the Knicks are “all in” in their pursuit of one particular free agent this offseason — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
Dallis Goodnight is transferring to Georgia, she announced on social media. “I’M COMING HOME,” Goodnight wrote on Instagram on Saturday. A Dacula, Georgia native, Goodnight’s new home in Athens is roughly 35 miles from her home. Goodnight, a true freshman in 2022 at Alabama, was an every...
Regardless of what team the Atlanta Falcons were facing last season, it was a given the opposing quarterback would have plenty of time in the pocket. The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2021 season with 18.0 sacks by far the least in the league. The second worst total belongs to the Eagles who managed 29.0-sacks throughout the season. Atlanta finished in last by a wide margin due to their inability to affect the game with the pass rush.
AJ Griffin — A The Hawks selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Originally expected to go at No. 9, the Duke freshman was ranked as the best small forward in the class. With only a year at the collegiate level, Griffin has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Hawks.
The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
The Dodgers have gone a perfect 3 for 3 to start this long, 9 game road trip. Following the sweep in Cincy, LA heads to Atlanta for an NLCS rematch with the defending World Champion Braves. On Thursday, the team officially named the starters for the weekend series at Truist...
The Atlanta Falcons are in their transition period after they have cleared their roster of many big contracts over the past year-plus, but they also are not going to give in and tank, they hope to be competitive while they build their roster to fit what they want. However, the...
The Falcons have already said they are not done adding to the roster. The Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, has already made the statement that “the final 53 are not in the building right now.” This quite obviously eludes to the fact that the Falcons will still, at the very least, make one more free-agent signing.
