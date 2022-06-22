ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: NFL head Roger Goodell testifies on Washington Commanders workplace in House hearing

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press
 4 days ago
Correction: This headline has been updated to correct a misspelling of Goodell’s first name. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testifies on allegations of poor...

PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is using Thursday’s hearing to show the pressure that Donald Trump put on the Justice Department to install a loyalist at the helm who would pursue the then-president’s false claims of voter fraud and stop the certification of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

Capitol riot hearings to stretch into July, chairman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens. The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is receiving “a lot of information” — including new documentary film footage of Trump’s final months in office — as its yearlong inquiry intensifies with hearings into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: The End of Roe: A PBS NewsHour Special Report

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for 50 years. Watch the special report in the player above. PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff anchored a special report on the impact of this legal and cultural...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House sends gun violence legislation to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House sent President Joe Biden the most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in decades on Friday, a measured compromise that at once illustrates progress on the long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists. Watch the hearing in the player above. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May. Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes,...
TEXAS STATE
PBS NewsHour

Senate negotiators reach agreement on gun legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, the parties’ top two negotiators said Tuesday, teeing up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
TEXAS STATE
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

