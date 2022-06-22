Dan Farfaglia: Please Help Price Chopper Get Their Carts Back!

Editor’s note: This is the third part of a series from Natalie J. Woodall. The first two parts of the series can be found on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com. OSWEGO — The decade of the 1850s witnessed many significant events in American history. The discovery of gold in California was the impetus for the migration of thousands of men to the West Coast. The doctrine of “Manifest Destiny” hastened that expansion westward, resulting in bloody conflicts with indigenous populations and Hispanics. Women were beginning the long struggle for suffrage. Slavery and its spread to new states were important cultural and political topics. Improvements in transportation eased travel from one part of the country to another. Dire conditions in other countries contributed to increasing numbers of immigrants.
