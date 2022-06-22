ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin, Capito announce funding for nine West Virginia healthcare providers

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srjDb_0gITXdOe00

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $424,636 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers. This funding from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) was included in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.

“Healthcare professionals across West Virginia continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and I’m pleased these nine providers are receiving support through the Provider Relief Fund to continue their critical work,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

“Our health care providers in West Virginia are vital to our communities, which is why it’s so important that we make sure our medical professionals have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently, both now and in the future,” Senator Capito said. “In West Virginia, especially our more rural communities, our residents rely on smaller hospitals, health centers, and clinics. I’m encouraged to see this funding heading to our state to support these types of facilities, and I will continue to advocate for similar support in the future.”

Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to secure funding for rural healthcare providers:

  • On May 12th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support twelve West Virginia rural healthcare providers and suppliers.
  • On April 14th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support 3 West Virginia rural healthcare providers.
  • On April 14th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito announced $8.2 million from the PRF to support 12 West Virginia healthcare providers.
  • On March 24th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito announced $239K from HRSA to support ten West Virginia healthcare providers.
  • On March 8th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito announced $1.4 million from HRSA to support 13 West Virginia healthcare providers.
  • On January 27th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito announced $12.2 million from HRSA to support 32 West Virginia healthcare providers.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $110,073 – Yore Academy
  • $58,254 – Youth Academy
  • $48,516 – Worthington Mental Health
  • $46,681 – Family Matters Psychological Services
  • $46,294 – GMS Medical Eye Center
  • $45,454 – Dr. Raymond A. Bannan
  • $36,729 – Dr. John A. Palmer
  • $31,706 – Dr. R. Edward Hamrick
  • $929 – Angel Stover

