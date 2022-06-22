ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Popping Off Today

By Henry Khederian
 4 days ago
Exela Technologies Inc XELA shares are trading higher by 27.4% to $0.17 after the company announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value. Exela says...

Goldman Sachs Seeking To Buy Celsius Assets If It Goes Bankrupt: Report

With a significant downturn in the crypto market and extreme market conditions, Celsius Network suspended withdrawals from its platforms last week. In addition, it paused all swaps and transfers between the platform’s accounts. The company has been in a terrible phase with major liquidations on the platform. According to...
Executives Sell More Than $67M Of 5 Stocks: NetApp, Eli Lilly And More

US gold futures traded lower on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Royal Caribbean RCL shares are trading higher in sympathy with Carnival CCL, after the company provided a second quarter 2022 business update. Revenue of Carnival increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to first quarter 2022, reflecting continued sequential improvement for all cruise lines. Occupancy in the second quarter of 2022 was 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter.
This Day In Market History: AT&T Buys TCI For $31B

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1998, AT&T Inc. T announced a $31.7-billion buyout of Tele-Communications. Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 8,923.87. The S&P 500 traded at around 1,132.88. What...
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.
Here's How Much The Richest Bitcoin Whale Now Holds

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the world’s largest Bitcoin BTC/USD whale, holds 130,227 BTC, worth over $2 billion ($2,740,221,284.06). With a series of transactions since June 14, the whale has managed to add 2,554 Bitcoin. Around June 18, the whale again purchased 1,698 BTC worth $36.62 million. Since...
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Shiba Inu — or what was once dubbed by many the DogeCoin Killer — has seen a wild ride over the past year. Shiba was once promoted throughout social media because of the very few retail investors that were lucky enough to have turned their small investments into millions.
Nasdaq Surges 300 Points; USA Truck Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.28% to 31,377.79 while the NASDAQ rose 2.68% to 11,533.00. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.54% to 3,892.23. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financials shares jumped by 3.5% on...
Why This EV Maker Faces Downside Of Over 60% From Current Levels

Electric vehicle stocks came under significant selling pressure this year, leaving most of them as pale shadows of their old selves. As sentiment begins to turn around, one EV stock is facing the risk of losing more than half of its market capitalization, according to a Barron's report. High-end Focus...
