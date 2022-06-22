ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Neptune Wellness Solutions Shares Are Nosediving Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares are trading lower by 32.2% to $1.97 after the company announced a $5 million registered...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $67M Of 5 Stocks: NetApp, Eli Lilly And More

US gold futures traded lower on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance Expands Despite Bear Market, Launches Platform For Institutional And VIP Investors

Binance BNB/USD, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume traded, is launching a platform for VIPs and institutional large-scale investors. What Happened: Binance confirmed the launch of Binance Institutional, a platform offered to high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, hedge funds, and asset managers, providing trading and investing services. Binance Institutional...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sentiment For Tilray Stock Should Improve, This Analyst Tells Us Why

Germany is inching toward legalizing recreational cannabis as the government seeks to have the process completed by the end of 2022. The latest push is coming from the country’s Health Ministry which undertook expert hearings on various aspects of the issue with a focus on the best ways to protect young people and consumers’ health.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Nept#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Seeking To Buy Celsius Assets If It Goes Bankrupt: Report

With a significant downturn in the crypto market and extreme market conditions, Celsius Network suspended withdrawals from its platforms last week. In addition, it paused all swaps and transfers between the platform’s accounts. The company has been in a terrible phase with major liquidations on the platform. According to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's How Much The Richest Bitcoin Whale Now Holds

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the world’s largest Bitcoin BTC/USD whale, holds 130,227 BTC, worth over $2 billion ($2,740,221,284.06). With a series of transactions since June 14, the whale has managed to add 2,554 Bitcoin. Around June 18, the whale again purchased 1,698 BTC worth $36.62 million. Since...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Isn't Making Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is hearing nothing but positives of late about Nokia Corp NOK over the previous four weeks. "I think it’s right to buy," he added. Cramer said he doesn’t recommend selling SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI here. The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 300 Points; USA Truck Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.28% to 31,377.79 while the NASDAQ rose 2.68% to 11,533.00. The S&P also rose, gaining, 2.54% to 3,892.23. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financials shares jumped by 3.5% on...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pinterest Whale Trades For June 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pinterest PINS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 FedEx Analysts React To Mixed Q4 Earnings: 'Analyst Day Anticipation Building'

FedEx Corporation FDX shares traded higher by 7% on Friday after the conglomerate reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were better than analysts had feared. On Thursday, FedEx reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.87, in-line with consensus analyst estimates. Revenue for the quarter was $24.4 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $24.57 billion. Revenue was up 7.9% from a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Altria Group

Altria Group MO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.0 versus the current price of Altria Group at $42.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo WFC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Wells Fargo has an average price target of $59.17 with a high of $66.00 and a low of $50.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LULU

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica. Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Says This Is The 'Fair Value' Of Bitcoin: Why Analysts Say BTC Is Going 28% Higher

In a recent note, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said that Bitcoin's BTC/USD fair price is 28% higher than its current level. What Happened: JPMorgan's strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note, "The past month's crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February, and going forward, we see upside for Bitcoin and crypto markets more generally."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PermRock Royalty Trust Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PermRock Royalty Trust PRT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.01 cents per share. On Wednesday, PermRock Royalty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.01 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The High Risk, High Reward Of Trading The Russell Rebalancing

Once a year on the fourth Friday of June, the Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and other Russell indexes are rebalanced or reconstituted. Since the Russell US Indexes are designed to reflect changes in the U.S. equity market, the process is completed to ensure the indexes have an accurate representation of changes in the economy.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy