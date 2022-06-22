ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Junction, IA

Wildcat Softball Surge Past Panthers

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

A pivotal Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown took place in Columbus Junction on Monday with the Wildcats upending Pekin 8-3. Columbus scored...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Wolves Capture Season Sweep of Wildcats

Bragging rights between area softball foes Winfield-Mt. Union and Columbus Community belongs to the Wolves in 2022 when they downed the Wildcats for the second time with Thursday’s bout being an 8-0 final. Two runs in the second and five in the third was all Makiah Lower needed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Softball Travels for Tournament Action

The Mid-Prairie softball team is participating in a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday with contests split between Alburnett and Linn-Mar as the hosts. The Golden Hawks come into the weekend with a 13-10 record following a 7-2 Thursday win at Camanche. For the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .330 as a group with four over .400 led by Madeline Schrader’s .474 average. She and Sydney Knebel lead the team with 15 RBI. Dakota Mitchell has a team best 34 hits and 20 runs scored. In the circle, Knebel and Landry Pacha have thrown 134 innings with a combined 4.01 ERA. Joining the Hawks in the tournament this weekend are fellow River Valley Conference schools Durant and No. 6 in Class 3A Northeast Goose Lake, along with Cedar Rapids Xavier, Center Point-Urbana, No. 6 in Class 4A Dallas Center-Grimes, No. 3 in Class 5A Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Iowa City High, No. 1 in Class 3A Mount Vernon, No. 4 in Class 5A Muscatine, No. 8 in Class 4A North Scott, No. 8 in Class 5A Pleasant Valley, Waverly-Shell Rock and the home No. 10 in Class 5A Lions and Pirates. Action starts at 11a.m. Friday and continues through the weekend at the two sites.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Split with Mepo in SEISC Showdown

The Lone Tree summer teams split a pair of contests on Thursday against Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe Mediapolis. The baseball game saw the No. 9 ranked team in 2A in the Bulldogs (18-0, 13-0) put up 13 runs in the first two innings and they rolled to a 14-4 win over the Lions. Lone Tree was out hit 12-4 with Cade Shield being a bright spot finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Bell recorded two RBI in the loss. Joe Boxwell tossed 2 2/3 innings surrendering one earned run on three hits. The team dropped to 6-10 overall and 5-7 in the SEISC. The Lion softball squad was in a tussle with the Bulldogs (5-14, 4-11) and emerged victorious in a 9-7 final. Trailing 5-2 in the fourth, Lone Tree plated five in the frame to take a lead they never relinquished. They improve to 10-11 overall and 6-7 in the league.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Unable to Get Over Bloodhound Hump

A pair of close bouts favored the road Bloodhounds on Thursday when the Fort Madison softball team invaded Washington and left town with a doubleheader sweep. Game one was a pitcher’s duel for awhile with both teams deadlocked at 2-2 in the sixth when the Southeast Conference leading Bloodhounds (15-11, 14-2) put up a five spot that led to a 7-2 victory. The Demons had five hits with Leighton Salazar going 3-for-4 and Ava Turner finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. Bella Salazar tossed six innings in the circle giving up six earned runs on 11 hits and striking out four.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Crusaders Top Ravens in Back-and-Forth Friday

The Hillcrest Academy softball team fell behind early, then rebounded to take a lead before ending up on the wrong end of a 12-5 score against Holy Trinity Catholic in West Point Friday. The Crusaders pushed across a first inning run and the Ravens countered with a three spot in the third with Stavia Miller, Malia Yoder and Esther Hughes all scoring as Hughes and Delaney Shaw provided RBI hits. The bottom half belonged to HTC, sending 11 hitters to the plate and scoring six times to wrestle back momentum at 7-3, and they would not give up the lead the rest of the night. The Ravens got one more in the fourth when Grace Miller singled and came home on a throwing air and a single run in the fifth when Hughes tripled and scored on a Crusader miscue.
WEST POINT, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Hold Down Demons in Sweep

The offense was productive last night at Dick Sojka Memorial Field, but it was not enough for the Washington baseball team when they were swept by Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference double dip. As heard on KCII, game one was all about an eight run Bloodhound (14-6, 11-4) first...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Memorial Golf Tournament at the Kalona Golf Club Tuesday

The 14th annual Short Peterseim Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, June 28 at the Kalona Golf Club and will benefit Hospice of Washington County. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate with the format being a four person best shot with $280 registration for a team of four. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three finishers, longest putt and shortest to the pin.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Happy 150th to Riverside

Along with Trekfest, the City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this weekend. Co Coordinator of the 150th Committee Christine Kirkwood encourages visitors of Riverside to stop in at the Voyage Home Museum while in town. Along with seeing Star Trek exhibits, Kirkwood adds there is Riverside history to be...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

A Updated More Accessible Park to Debut in Riverside

A new more inclusive Railroad Park in Riverside will be unveiled Friday at 5:00pm featuring a new soft fall surface for the playground, expanded handicap accessibility, and a walking trail around the entire perimeter. The Washington County Riverboat Foundation recently awarded a $100,044 grant for the playground and the rain garden.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

The City of Washington is Participating in the #IowansUnite Community Contest.

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has submitted a video that can be viewed on the voting site and on YouTube titled Rediscover a Classic: Washington, IA that details Washington’s history and support for community events. The voting period will run up to June 29th and if the video gets over 500 votes Washington will receive an assignment, on July 6, 2022, to showcase their community spirit.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation has announced its 2nd Quarter Municipal Grants

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation in 2021 distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County, and has awarded approximately $13,488,000 in total for municipal grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Conservation Center Ponders Updating Displays

The Washington County Conservation Center is looking to update its current displays.The displays have been in place since 2018. The displays are educational while still being engaging allowing visitors to touch and feel and interact with. One of the features that is specifically being assessed is the live turtle display.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Female Wanted out of Polk County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-one-year-old Tiashanna Jennings of Coon Rapids, Minnesota for child endangerment, OWI 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday morning. She also had a warrant for probation violations out of Polk County. The warrant stems from an initial incident in June 2015 where she used her nails to cut an officer during a traffic stop.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Rainbow Walk and Pet Parade set for Saturday

Saturday will be the third annual Washington Rainbow Walk and Pet Parade at Noon in Sunset Park that will celebrate the members of the LGBTQ+ Community in Washington and in other surrounding areas. The main parade will provide the onlookers with paint that they can safely toss on the parade...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Health Summary

The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. They addressed the solid waste complaint at a residence in Noble, and provided a cleaning update on an open discharge that occurred at 140th St in Mount Pleasant. Another matter that was addressed was an approval to try and meet with the Board of Supervisors to appeal for a budget amendment to address possible funding issues for the 1st Five mental health program.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Jailer Assaulted at Washington County Jail

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Washington County Jail at 6:15pm Saturday. Thirty-five-year-old Autumn Bolser of Washington was arrested for assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions. Bolser was seen on video urinating in a cup and proceeded to throw the cup...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

