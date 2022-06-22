Wildcat Softball Surge Past Panthers

The Mid-Prairie softball team is participating in a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday with contests split between Alburnett and Linn-Mar as the hosts. The Golden Hawks come into the weekend with a 13-10 record following a 7-2 Thursday win at Camanche. For the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .330 as a group with four over .400 led by Madeline Schrader’s .474 average. She and Sydney Knebel lead the team with 15 RBI. Dakota Mitchell has a team best 34 hits and 20 runs scored. In the circle, Knebel and Landry Pacha have thrown 134 innings with a combined 4.01 ERA. Joining the Hawks in the tournament this weekend are fellow River Valley Conference schools Durant and No. 6 in Class 3A Northeast Goose Lake, along with Cedar Rapids Xavier, Center Point-Urbana, No. 6 in Class 4A Dallas Center-Grimes, No. 3 in Class 5A Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Iowa City High, No. 1 in Class 3A Mount Vernon, No. 4 in Class 5A Muscatine, No. 8 in Class 4A North Scott, No. 8 in Class 5A Pleasant Valley, Waverly-Shell Rock and the home No. 10 in Class 5A Lions and Pirates. Action starts at 11a.m. Friday and continues through the weekend at the two sites.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO