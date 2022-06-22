Crosswalk Warning Sign back up at First and Main

The Lander Police Department reported a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen showed up at the Emergency Room of SageWest Lander Thursday morning at 3:03 a.m. but refused to give any information about who shot him or where. The man was Native American so the LPD stood by until the BIA Wind River Police could arrive. No further information was available.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Doug Bigmedicine, 44, Ethete, arrested on a RPD Warrant at 11:52 a.m. at 9th Street East and East Fremont. A 63-year-old Riverton man was trespassed from a business location in the 100 block of North...
A cold front will move across the state and bring scattered showers and t-storms. Some storms could be strong with strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Expect mainly dry and cooler weather for the weekend with only isolated showers. Today’s projected high temperatures are in the low 80s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with the low 70s at Dubois.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/22/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 49 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 15 times and there were no fire department calls. Three...
The Riverton City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for a year-end Budget Adjustment. According to a memorandum from Mia Harris, the city’s Finance Director, Per statutory requirements, staff must review the fiscal year budget before yearend and recommend appropriation adjustments to the governing body if cost centers have been or will be over-expended. Line item transfers and funds allocated by the Council through the budget adoption process cover the changes. The fund changes and the agenda are copied below:
The Riverton Police Department is currently working a shooting that happened in the alley in between 900 East Park and East Jackson in the early morning hours Saturday. Two males were shot at 3:30 am by an unknown suspect according to Police Chief Eric Murphy. They were treated in Riverton and then transferred to a regional hospital for specialized treatment. Please contact the Riverton Police Department if you have any information. More information will be available as the investigation continues.
The University of Wyoming lists 21 students from Fremont and Washakie Counties on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. For...
On March 21, 2021, Michael Summers, 62, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest on the Wind River Indian Reservation. A thorough investigation of the death was conducted by the FBI, with the assistance of the Wind River Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fremont County Coroner’s office. United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that based on a review of the investigative and medical materials collected during the investigation, the United States declined pursuing criminal charges related to the death as there is insufficient evidence that the subject of the investigation did not act in self-defense.
United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that XAVIER BRANDON GUINA, 25, of Fort Washakie was sentenced on June 16, 2022, for assault by strangulation and suffocation. He appeared before United States District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl and was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
