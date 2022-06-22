ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Crosswalk Warning Sign back up at First and Main

wrrnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crosswalk warning sign on a new median strip at First and Main in Riverton...

wrrnetwork.com

wrrnetwork.com

Man Shot early Thursday, was Quiet on Details

The Lander Police Department reported a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen showed up at the Emergency Room of SageWest Lander Thursday morning at 3:03 a.m. but refused to give any information about who shot him or where. The man was Native American so the LPD stood by until the BIA Wind River Police could arrive. No further information was available.
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, June 25, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Boysen State Park in Fremont County, Wyoming by Jerry Schumacher of Chadron, Nebraska. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Cooler for Friday; Scattered Thunderstorms, some Could be Strong

A cold front will move across the state and bring scattered showers and t-storms. Some storms could be strong with strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Expect mainly dry and cooler weather for the weekend with only isolated showers. Today’s projected high temperatures are in the low 80s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with the low 70s at Dubois.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

LPD: Man Shot, Made his way to Hospital; Political Signs Stolen; One DUI Arrest

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Garett Hamilton, 31, Lander, arrested at 2:21 p.m. on North Second Street for Driving While Under the Influence, Interference, Open Container and Assault. Patrol Calls:. The Lander Police Department reported a man with a gunshot wound to...
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Infant Found Deceased in Crib; Two Break-ins

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/22/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 52 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 19 times and there were two fire department calls. Nine...
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton Council Set Special Meeting for Budget Adjustments

The Riverton City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for a year-end Budget Adjustment. According to a memorandum from Mia Harris, the city’s Finance Director, Per statutory requirements, staff must review the fiscal year budget before yearend and recommend appropriation adjustments to the governing body if cost centers have been or will be over-expended. Line item transfers and funds allocated by the Council through the budget adoption process cover the changes. The fund changes and the agenda are copied below:
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Two Brothers Shot in Riverton Alley Saturday; Police seeking leads

The Riverton Police Department is currently working a shooting that happened in the alley in between 900 East Park and East Jackson in the early morning hours Saturday. Two males were shot at 3:30 am by an unknown suspect according to Police Chief Eric Murphy. They were treated in Riverton and then transferred to a regional hospital for specialized treatment. Please contact the Riverton Police Department if you have any information. More information will be available as the investigation continues.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Local Students on UW Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 21 students from Fremont and Washakie Counties on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. For...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

US Attorney’s Office Cited lack of Evidence; Declined to prosecute WRIR Shooting Death

On March 21, 2021, Michael Summers, 62, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest on the Wind River Indian Reservation. A thorough investigation of the death was conducted by the FBI, with the assistance of the Wind River Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fremont County Coroner’s office. United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that based on a review of the investigative and medical materials collected during the investigation, the United States declined pursuing criminal charges related to the death as there is insufficient evidence that the subject of the investigation did not act in self-defense.
wrrnetwork.com

Assault Conviction lands Fort Washakie Man in Prison

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that XAVIER BRANDON GUINA, 25, of Fort Washakie was sentenced on June 16, 2022, for assault by strangulation and suffocation. He appeared before United States District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl and was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
FORT WASHAKIE, WY

