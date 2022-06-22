Crosswalk Warning Sign back up at First and Main

On March 21, 2021, Michael Summers, 62, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest on the Wind River Indian Reservation. A thorough investigation of the death was conducted by the FBI, with the assistance of the Wind River Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fremont County Coroner’s office. United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that based on a review of the investigative and medical materials collected during the investigation, the United States declined pursuing criminal charges related to the death as there is insufficient evidence that the subject of the investigation did not act in self-defense.

