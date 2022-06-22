ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Idol finalist coming to the York State Fair

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

HunterGirl fans take heart. You can still hear her perform as she will be headed to the York State Fair next month.

The country singer was one of the three final contestants on American Idol this spring. She came in second place to Noah Thompson , who was named the winner, last month.

HunterGirl is joining the lineup with Tracy Byrd for a grandstand concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 29.

Toby Keith was expected to perform on that date, but he had to cancel . He recently announced that he has been battling stomach cancer.

York State Fair: Toby Keith will not be performing on the grandstand this summer

'American Idol': Kentucky crooner Noah Thompson crowned winner after country showdown

York State Fair: Prices up, how to save money, and what to see at the big event

HunterGirl received praise from the American Idol judges Katy Perry , Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie . She performed Bruce Springsteen's classic, "Dancing in the Dark," and her original song, "Redbird," during the final show.

"You’re comfortable. This is your stage," Perry told her. "You did that and more. I don’t think you’re a star. I think you’re a supernova."

Tickets go on sale Friday for the fair concert. The cost is $25 for general admission.

For more information, visit yorkstatefair.com .

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: American Idol finalist coming to the York State Fair

