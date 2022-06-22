ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: June 22, 2022

By Bstahovic
Biden to ask Congress for GAS TAX HOLIDAY, White House SHRUGS OFF recession predictions

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate President Biden’s plan to temporarily suspend the gas tax.

Biden’s plan for inflation will force MILLIONS of workers into unemployment: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes President Biden’s plan for dealing with inflation as a ‘bait and switch.’

Bipartisan gun bill ADVANCES in Senate, includes RED FLAG LAWS, BILLIONS for mental health

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support of bipartisan gun control legislation.

Liz Cheney Jan 6 performance BACKFIRES, GOP support TANKING in home state

Political journalist Rebecca Azor and Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian discuss Liz Cheney’s political fate, and her appeal to Democratic voters.

Ghislaine Maxwell cites CLINTON CONNECTION for shorter sentence, says cellmate PAID to strangle her

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss reported claims from Ghislaine Maxwell that an inmate planned to strangle her in her sleep for money.

Twitter is MASS HIRING FBI agents, intel officials: Report. But why?

Senior staff writer at Mintpress News, Alan McLeod, discusses his investigation into Twitter’s recruitment from the U.S. national security state, including the FBI and CIA.

There is no cover up’: Uvalde mayor confirms body cam video WILL NOT be released

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new developments in the investigation into the Uvalde police’s response to the Robb Elementary school shooting.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw testifies at a Texas Senate hearing at the state capitol, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in last month’s mass shooting in Uvalde. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TAXPAYER funded religious education? Bri and Robby debate SCOTUS ruling

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling that Maine violated the Constitution when it refused to make public funding available for students to attend schools that provide religious instruction.

