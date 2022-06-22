ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Jorgenson, Schmidt, Brudvig are top swimmers in their divisions at Summer High Point meet

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERtsi_0gITVniy00

Gena Jorgenson led the way for the Aberdeen Swim Club at the Summer High Point Swim Meet over the weekend, winning seven individual races.

She was also a part of two winning relay teams.

Jorgenson collected 156 points in the 17-19-year-old women's division to finish as the top performer. She was just ahead of teammate Lilly Grebner, who had 150 points.

On Friday, Jorgenson claimed victories in the 200-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle.

Saturday, she continued her success, winning the 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke and 400-meter individual medley. She also teamed up with Grebner, Alexia Hoven and Halle Kuck to win the 200-meter medley relay.

Sunday was no different as Jorgenson won three more events, including the 800-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter freestyle relay with Kuck, Anna Schmidt and Grebner.

Grebner also found success for the Aberdeen Swim Club, winning the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly Saturday. She also won the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter freestyle and placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Ryan Schmidt, 12, won six individual races for the Stingrays, including the 200-meter freestyle, the 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.

He was also a part of the winning mixed 200-meter freestyle team with Lula Karst, Easton Ketterling and Annie Bindenagel.

Schmidt was the top swimmer in the boys 11-12-year-old division with 151.5 points.

Evelyn Brudvig, 6, finished first in her division after winning the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke. She accounted for 80 points in the girls 6 and under division.

More than 475 swimmers from North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota competed at the meet at the Aberdeen Aquatic Center.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#High Point#Backstroke#The Aberdeen Swim Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
American News

American News

394
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy