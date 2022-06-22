Jorgenson, Schmidt, Brudvig are top swimmers in their divisions at Summer High Point meet

Gena Jorgenson led the way for the Aberdeen Swim Club at the Summer High Point Swim Meet over the weekend, winning seven individual races.

She was also a part of two winning relay teams.

Jorgenson collected 156 points in the 17-19-year-old women's division to finish as the top performer. She was just ahead of teammate Lilly Grebner, who had 150 points.

On Friday, Jorgenson claimed victories in the 200-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle.

Saturday, she continued her success, winning the 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke and 400-meter individual medley. She also teamed up with Grebner, Alexia Hoven and Halle Kuck to win the 200-meter medley relay.

Sunday was no different as Jorgenson won three more events, including the 800-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter freestyle relay with Kuck, Anna Schmidt and Grebner.

Grebner also found success for the Aberdeen Swim Club, winning the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly Saturday. She also won the 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter freestyle and placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Ryan Schmidt, 12, won six individual races for the Stingrays, including the 200-meter freestyle, the 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.

He was also a part of the winning mixed 200-meter freestyle team with Lula Karst, Easton Ketterling and Annie Bindenagel.

Schmidt was the top swimmer in the boys 11-12-year-old division with 151.5 points.

Evelyn Brudvig, 6, finished first in her division after winning the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke. She accounted for 80 points in the girls 6 and under division.

More than 475 swimmers from North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota competed at the meet at the Aberdeen Aquatic Center.