ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

‘Absolutely tremendous.’ Kid at Royals game swaps baseballs with adult who gave him one

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Royals weren’t the only ones feeling good Tuesday night after their 12-11 win over the Angels in 11 innings in Anaheim, California.

Two fans, sitting near each other in the outfield stands at Angel Stadium each came away with a baseball, but only after a really adorable interaction.

It began when the Royals’ MJ Melendez tossed a ball to a man, who was fired up about getting a souvenir. He soon realized that a kid sitting three rows in front of him should have it and the boy was also really excited.

That’s sweet but the story gets better.

The Angels’ Jared Walsh hit a home run in the fourth inning and wouldn’t you know it? The boy’s father got the ball and gave it to his son. The kid then threw that baseball to the man who had given him his ball.

The announcer said: “That is amazing. Look at that smile. Both of them. Tremendous. Absolutely tremendous.”

He wasn’t lying. This is a cool moment .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Baseballs#Souvenir#Angel Stadium#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
915
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy