‘Absolutely tremendous.’ Kid at Royals game swaps baseballs with adult who gave him one

The Royals weren’t the only ones feeling good Tuesday night after their 12-11 win over the Angels in 11 innings in Anaheim, California.

Two fans, sitting near each other in the outfield stands at Angel Stadium each came away with a baseball, but only after a really adorable interaction.

It began when the Royals’ MJ Melendez tossed a ball to a man, who was fired up about getting a souvenir. He soon realized that a kid sitting three rows in front of him should have it and the boy was also really excited.

That’s sweet but the story gets better.

The Angels’ Jared Walsh hit a home run in the fourth inning and wouldn’t you know it? The boy’s father got the ball and gave it to his son. The kid then threw that baseball to the man who had given him his ball.

The announcer said: “That is amazing. Look at that smile. Both of them. Tremendous. Absolutely tremendous.”

He wasn’t lying. This is a cool moment .