Kewanee Police still searching for stabbing suspect, warrant issued

Kewanee police are still searching for a man they say stabbed another person at the Cenex gas station last week.

KPD secured an arrest warrant for William Merritt III, 41, of Kewanee, who they say was involved in an altercation at the station Friday. Police released captures of security video of a man they believe is Merritt riding away from the scene on a bicycle.

Police said the injuries to the person stabbed in the arm are "severe."

The arrest warrant, with carries a bond of $150,000 (10 percent), was issued by the Henry County State's Attorney's office.

The Kewanee Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Merritt III or any information about the incident to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911.