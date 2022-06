The suspect in the double-fatal crash on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path in Moline does not want cameras in the courtroom during proceedings related to her case. An attorney for Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline, has filed a motion in Rock Island County Circuit Court, objecting to extended media coverage. Media outlets have for more than a decade been permitted to use video and still photography at trial and in pre-trial hearings with the consent of the presiding judge.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO