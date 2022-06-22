ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

By Monica Ryan
ST. LOUIS – Missourians can get up to $750 toward water and sewer bills through Missouri American Water and MSD Project Clear . Both are working to educate customers about their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

The program is a “temporary, federally-funded assistance program” that helps low-income families with their water and/or sewer bills.

Customers can receive a one-time grant of up to $750 toward their bills including disconnection or reconnection fees, the threat of disconnection, past due bills, and current bills.

Only 1,100 people across the state have utilized this program for their water bills. MSD has seen roughly 4,000 people use this program for their sewer bills. The program will continue to September 2023.

Click here to learn more and apply.

