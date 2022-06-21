Police identify two Auburn homicide victims

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.

