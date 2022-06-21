Police identify two Auburn homicide victims

AUBURN (WGME) – Police have identified the two people who were found dead in an Auburn home on Sunday. Investigators say both deaths are being ruled as homicides. Police say 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut were both found dead inside a home late Sunday morning.
Police in Biddeford are searching for a missing teen. 14-year-old Jacoby Muise was last seen on Sunday evening. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the teen. Muise is 5’11” and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing black sweat pants, a blue champion sweatshirt and white sneakers. He also has a blue-and white tie-dyed Boston Red Sox baseball cap with him.
PORTLAND, Maine — A Buxton woman has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with a February crash that killed a Gorham man. Jade K. Pierce, 25, of Buxton was the driver of a vehicle that hit a car driven by Christopher Smith the night of Feb. 18, 2022, on Fort Hill Road in Gorham, police said.
Four Lewiston children have been charged with felonies after an episode of vandalism this week. School leaders say the kids vandalized the former Longley Elementary School, which is now being used for the Next Step program and Lewiston Adult Education. Lt. Derek St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department told...
WOODSTOCK, Maine — Oxford County Deputies responded to a crash in the area of South Main Street and Andrews Road in Woodstock Thursday around 11:40 a.m., a news release issued by Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says. Oxford County Deputies were assisted by...
I feel like many people aren't aware of just how many police calls happen in a week's time in their hometown. Granted, some are busier than others, but I think a lot of people would be surprised at how many incidents police officers respond to in just one week. All...
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of taking her two children from their grandmother's home in Somersworth last week, triggering an Amber Alert, went before a judge Tuesday in Maine. Kaileigh Nichols, 32, appeared in court via Zoom and was charged with being a fugitive from justice. She waived...
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A South Paris man has been arrested for his involvement with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents. Todd Tilley of South Paris is facing a multitude of allegations including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct at the Capitol building.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of June 14 to June 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service. Tiffany L. Barrett, 40, of Dresden was issued a summons June 16 for Violating Condition of Release, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
NEW LIMERICK — Police arrested multiple people on charges of drugs and trespassing Saturday. According to a statement from the Maine State Police, officers were called to a camp in New Limerick and confronted multiple trespassers. The trespassers were either on pretrial, probation, or had active bail conditions. Police...
Incident Location: Interstate 95 Southbound near Mile Marker 70. General Incident Description: At 1:13 PM, New Gloucester Fire Alarm transmitted a still alarm for a motor vehicle fire near MM70 on I-95 Southbound. Engine 2 and Ambulance 1 responded, accessing the Turnpike near Bald Hill Road. Engine 2 arrived on scene at 1:22PM, reporting a single vehicle well involved. Engine 2 quickly deployed a 1 ¾” attack line and had water on the fire within a minute of arriving on scene. At 1:27PM, crews had the fire extinguished and a primary search complete.
A body was found at 58 Portland St. in Portland on Thursday. Portland Police have stated that it is an active investigation and that they won’t be releasing any additional information until their investigation is complete. It is unclear whether the cause of death is suspicious. We will update...
According to a report in the KJ, a little late night (or erly morning) weed burning led to a fire in downtown Rockland. But, we're not talking about marijuana (or pot, or grass, or the devli's lettuce, or... well, you get the idea). The person was trying to get rid of the pest plant kind of weeds.
