ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Northeast Kansas outages persist after overnight storms

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3tRh_0gITSOxY00

KANSAS (KSNT) – Power outages persist following overnight storms that blanketed much of northeast Kansas.

Evergy is reporting, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, there are 339 active outages in northeast Kansas, estimating 4,951 customers are without power.

KSNT News Stormtracker Weather

The largest Topeka cluster is centered around 15th Street and 16th Street in between SW Topeka Blvd and S Kansas Avenue where 77 customers are affected, according to the Evergy outage map .

A cluster of outages in the northeast corner of Manhattan is affecting 411 customers, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooded streets, downed power lines reported in Manhattan

Junction City has 16 outages affecting 77 customers.

In Emporia, more than 1,700 customers are affected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Cold front moving through Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front is pushing through western Kansas this morning and is expected to move through the entire state by evening. This weather system will bring rain chances and cooler weather to the region, with the “cooler” weather sticking around for the first part of the work week.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Downed power lines close Kansas highway section

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists to avoid a section of highway due to the danger posed by downed power lines, on Friday. The impacted area was reported on by the Sheriff’s Office at 2:21 p.m. on June 24 in the area of Northeast Kansas 4 Highway between Northeast 39th Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Some tornadoes hit north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong storms moved across Kansas Thursday evening, bringing damaging wind, hail, rain, and reports of tornadoes. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team said there were six tornado reports in north-central Kansas. Two reports south of Glendale may have been the same tornado, just from different vantage points. Here are the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Business
Manhattan, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Industry
Topeka, KS
Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS
Business
City
Emporia, KS
Topeka, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

8-hour power outage impacts Topeka residents

Update: As of 9:39 p.m. the power outage has been repaired. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues. Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Wyoming man makes emergency landing in Western Kansas

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. - A man from Wyoming was uninjured after the place he was piloting crashed just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the Montezuma Airport in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported that a Kit Fox 5 Vixen plane piloted by 55-year-old Lester Smothers of Casper, Wyoming was attempting a flight from Meade, Kansas to Casper, Wyoming.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night. The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies in motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died after being thrown from a motorcycle at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. A Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, of Kansas City, was eastbound on Kansas 16 east of Wellman Road on June 25, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver failed to negotiate […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Kansas Avenue#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNT News

Lightning strike blamed for duplex fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A lightning strike is blamed for two house fires overnight in Manhattan. Just after midnight, firefighters were called to 320 Rosewalk Place for a structure fire. Crews found the single-story structure on fire above the garage. The fire was put out quickly and firefighters left the duplex by 2:30 a.m. However, firefighters […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County limits firework use based on city

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the rules for fireworks. The times and dates for when fireworks can be used ranges based on where you live in Shawnee County: Shawnee County: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. from June 29 to July 4 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
kfdi.com

Colorado woman arrested after chase, standoff in eastern Kansas

A Colorado woman was arrested after a chase through several eastern Kansas counties and a standoff that lasted over three hours. Deputies were trying to arrest a 39-year-old woman Saturday morning after a traffic stop on I-35 in Lyon County, but she sped away and the chase went into Osage, Coffey and Franklin counties. The chase ended at a truck stop in Ottawa, where the woman was arrested after a standoff.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

You don't have to leave Kansas to visit the Ozarks

Explore a hidden surprise in the southeast corner of the state. The Kansas topography is full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies; even buttes and mesas. And in the southeast corner of the state, there's a little slice of the Ozarks. If you drive...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Spirit of Kansas annual events hosted by Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced the schedule for the Fourth of July annual festivities. The Spirit of Kansas Fourth of July celebration is a tradition that has been in Shawnee County for over 20 years. The event will have a car show, golf tournaments, food, a blues festival, a fireworks […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Hunting, fishing on public lands in Kansas made easier

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas hunters and anglers will now find it easier to hunt and fish on public lands. Due to a “new-and-improved system,” courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, anglers and hunters will no longer need a separate login for the new licensing purchase system, Go Outdoors KS, to “check-in” […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Evergy set to recover ‘extraordinary costs’ from 2021 winter storm: KCC

KANSAS (KSNT) – Evergy will recover what the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) called “extraordinary costs” incurred during the February 2021 winter storm. On Thursday, the KCC announced that Evergy can recover costs from Kansas Central customers (formerly Westar) and credit Kansas Metro customers (formerly KCP&L) for the sale of excess power back to the Southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee warning will extend into July 4

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The algae at Lake Shawnee is still a problem, however, authorities say people don’t need to avoid the lake, just stay clear of areas where the algae blooms are visible. Philip Harris, Deputy Communications Director for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the blue-green algae warning will extend into the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy