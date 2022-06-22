ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man gets 10 years in prison for role in Portland protests

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WphpU_0gITSN4p00

PORTLAND, Ore. (WXIN) — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year sentence for his role in protests that took a violent turn in Portland, Oregon in 2020.

Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release after the Oregon district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he repeatedly and intentionally jeopardized the lives of police officers, destroyed public property, and encouraged others to commit violence during the protests.

Court documents showed Muhammad traveled to Portland from Indianapolis “in late summer” with his girlfriend to be part of protests that had been going for months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

During those protests, rioters at times threw commercial grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and bottles at police.

Anderson High School drops controversial pre-game ritual, but will keep Indians as its mascot

Muhammad pleaded guilty to “seriously burning a demonstrator by throwing a Molotov cocktail and providing baseball bats to members of the crowd.”

Investigators say they found evidence on Muhammad’s cell phone of him bragging about providing the bats. They also saw him on a Goodwill surveillance video buying a baseball bat and growlers that were later recovered at the scene of the protests.

During two separate nights in September, Muhammad used the growlers as part of Molotov cocktails thrown at police. One officer’s leg caught on fire after one of the flaming bottles exploded into a fireball when it was thrown at the Multnomah County Justice Center on September 23, 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Muhammad was seen throwing the Molotov cocktail in several videos obtained by police. A DNA analysis also linked to him a Molotov cocktail thrown during the other September protest.

Muhammad was arrested on October 11, 2020, after Portland police reportedly saw him smashing windows of businesses with a metal baton.

Police found a loaded handgun magazine in his pocket. A loaded handgun matching the magazine was found discarded near where he was arrested.

“Malik Fard Muhammad intentionally planned and committed acts of violence that threatened other protestors, members of the public, and law enforcement officers. This type of violence has no place in our community,” said FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey.

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

“He [Muhammad] came from out-of-state to bring violence to our community. This sentence should send a clear message to those who want to engage in violence that it will not be tolerated, and ATF will investigate these acts whenever they occur,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson.

As part of his sentencing, Muhammad forfeited or abandoned his interest in a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a second rifle, a pistol, assorted ammunition, and all seized Molotov cocktail components and ingredients.

The federal sentence will run concurrently with a 10-year sentence recently imposed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Muhmmad will serve his sentence in an Oregon state prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 5

Matthew Stevens
3d ago

He was a part of them peaceful protest. Hmm? I thought they were not violent? What's he getting 10 years for? Peace? I'm confused.

Reply
5
Related
95.3 MNC

Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Portland Police#Minneapolis Police#Prison#Baseball Bats#Anderson High School#Indians#Goodwill
SCDNReports

Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Two sides of abortion battle face off at Indiana Statehouse

Hoosiers on both sides of the abortion fight collided at the Indiana capital Saturday. Thousands of people protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional protections for abortion. Others voiced support for Indiana lawmakers to ban the procedure during next months’s special legislative session. From the...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials react to permitless carry gun law

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
McSweeney's

Machine Gun Headlight Sport Club v. Indiana, 2023

- - - ON WRIT OF CERTIORARI. JUSTICE THOMAS delivered the opinion of the Court. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, we recognized that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect the right of law-abiding Americans to carry concealed handguns for protection outside the home. We now hold that those amendments protect an individual’s right to install hidden machine guns behind their automobile’s headlamps for the purposes of self-defense and feeling like a cool British super spy.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Here's why Indiana drivers pay 21 cents more per gallon than Kentuckians

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — If you live near the border of Kentucky and Indiana, you've likely noticed a big difference in what you're paying to fill up at the pump. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisville on June 22 was $4.87 per gallon. Across the border in Clarksville, AAA reported the average price was $5.08 per gallon. That's a 21-cent difference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy