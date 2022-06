Police received information at 8:24 p.m. June 17 about a possible drunken driver near Barton Road. They located the car at an intersection. The driver was sleeping behind the steering wheel and the car was still in drive. Officers positioned their patrol cars to block the driver from leaving. They removed the driver from the car. He was arrested for drunken driving and taken to jail.

