ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Julian Sullinger and Jon Fleming promoted, Jim Christian added to Flashes coaching staff

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBcvx_0gITRZSW00

Several changes to the Kent State men's basketball coaching staff were officially announced by the university Wednesday morning.

Assistant coach Julian Sullinger has been promoted to associate head coach, while Jon Fleming has been promoted to assistant coach. In addition, former Golden Flashes head coach and Varsity "K" Hall of Famer Jim Christian has returned to the program to serve as the assistant athletic director, basketball administration.

Sullinger has been with the program since the 2017-18 season and played for the Flashes from 2006-09. He played for Christian during his first two seasons at Kent State.

Fleming played for the Flashes from 2013-17 under current head coach Rob Senderoff before joining the coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2017. He spent the 2021-22 season as KSU's director of basketball operations.

Christian was Kent State's head coach from 2002-2008 and posted six consecutive 20-plus win seasons while compiling a 138-58 overall record. His teams made two NCAA Tournament appearances, and played in the postseason NIT three times.

The Flashes have also added graduate assistant/video coordinator Jacob Catrett to the staff. Kevin Zabo, who also played for Senderoff, will handle basketball operations responsibilities after serving as a graduate assistant last year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

FORMER LADY QUAKER GOLFER OPENS EYES AT JUNIOR INVITE

ALLIANCE, OH- Former Salem standout and current Youngstown State University Lady Penguin Golfer Kelly Hutton finished 5th today at the PGA junior invitational at Tannenhauf Golf Club. Hutton recorded an 82 including a 38 on the back 9. Congratulations to Kelly on a great round!
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Jim Tressel stepping down as YSU President

Youngstown State University will have new leadership in the near future. An email to YSU students and staff announced that Jim Tressel will step down from his position as President of the university. "Ellen and I plan to step aside as President and First Lady of our beloved YSU, effective...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Basketball
Kent, OH
College Sports
Cleveland.com

On the road with radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti: Rocking the RV Life

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Christian
Person
Rob Senderoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Coaching#Ncaa Tournament#Golden Flashes#Varsity#Ksu#Nit#Senderoff
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Crumbl Cookies to open in Solon Village plaza

Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at the Solon Village shopping plaza on Aurora Road in Solon between Office Max and Malley’s Chocolates. Owners JB and Nicole Bickerstaff and Cydni Bickerstaff Rice are in the early stages of planning the 1,874 square-foot location and have yet to set a date to open, Cydni Bickerstaff Rice said in an email to CJN.
SOLON, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy