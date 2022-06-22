ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon mayor, auditor in line for $14,000 pay raises to start 2024

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 4 days ago
MASSILLON – City Council has amended the salary amounts on a proposal aiming to raise the pay for the offices of mayor and auditor.

Salary for the mayor is in line to rise from $70,487 annually to $84,000, beginning in January 2024, while the auditor's salary would jump from $57,000 to $71,000. Council is expected to formally approve the pay increases as soon as July.

A compromise was presented last week by City Councilman Mark Lombardi, R-Ward 1, who offered to change the original proposal, which would have paid the mayor $90,000 annually and the auditor $77,000 in 2024. Councilman Jim Thieret, R-Ward 2, was the other sponsor of the legislation.

The majority of council members were comfortable with reducing the annual raise amounts by $6,000 each, as multiple members expressed hesitation on an immediate jump of $20,000.

"I'm looking forward to some progress on this issue," Thieret said on Tuesday night. "I think a mayor (of Massillon) deserves a raise like this and hope it will catch up soon."

The next Massillon mayoral and citywide election is set for Nov. 7, 2023. Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry has said she is running for re-election. Any pay increase would take effect following that contest.

The auditor's post is currently occupied by Jayne Ferrero, who is not seeking another four-year term.

Another Massillon mayor, auditor pay bump coming in 2028?

If the proposal is approved by City Council, the mayor's salary will increase to $90,000 per year starting in 2028, while the auditors pay will rise to $77,000.

Catazaro-Perry has said she does not need a pay raise and would rather see council appropriate any additional funding toward creating a new position, essentially splitting the duties of Safety-Service Director Barb Sylvester.

The idea would be for the city to have a separate safety director and services director, the mayor said. A safety director would likely oversee police and fire departments, while a service leader would manage streets, engineering, wastewater and administration.

City Council has not held any discussion on Catazaro-Perry's idea.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

