ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

James Marsden teases his grand Westworld season 4 return and 'what happens next'

By Nick Romano
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Marsden has become quite good at the intricate dance of the spoilers. The actor made a surprise appearance during a Westworld panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin at the top of June to reveal he will return to the drama in season 4 after his character was killed...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ Is Now ‘1923’ — More Details on New Series

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan’s latest addition to the ever-expanding “Yellowstone” universe will go back even further in time than expected. Paramount has announced that “1932,” the highly anticipated prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renamed “1923.” The show’s title follows the pattern established by “1883,” in which “Yellowstone” prequels are named after the year they take place. After “1883,” which followed Dutton family members as they moved across the country to Montana during the 19th century, “1923” will tell the story of a new generation as they continue to build the Dutton Ranch....
MOVIES
WWD

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is giving a nod to the dystopian themes of “Westworld” with a standout red carpet moment. The actress attended the premiere of the HBO drama’s fourth season in New York City Tuesday night wearing a gold crinkle, silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer, metallic gown was embellished with black ribbon ties. Her look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremiereDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Evan Rachel Wood Goes Blue in Ethereal Zuhair Murad Gown at ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Evan Rachel Wood went bold in blue at the fourth season premiere of “Westworld.” On Monday night, the actress wore a dress by Zuhair Murad from the label’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection featuring a plunging neckline, cutouts and a thigh slit paired with heels by Sophia Webster and jewelry by Fred Leighton. Her blond hair was down in loose waves.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremiereDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet She was styled by Samantha McMillen,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
James Marsden
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Michael Crichton
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Angela Sarafyan
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westworld#Teases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser is Fired from ‘Black Ink Crew’ After Video Causes Outrage from Fans & Cast Members

“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to being a hot topic thanks to the drama surrounding his business decisions and personal relationships. However, his latest controversy is really not going over well with fans. Hours ago, Blogger Gossip of the City posted a very disturbing video. It was alleged that Ceaser is the man in the video and he was allegedly being violent towards dogs. While many questioned how the security footage got into the hands of the popular blog, it’s been suspected that a neighbor may have shared footage from their own security cameras. Outrage immediately followed, to no surprise.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy