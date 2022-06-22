ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget Your Smartphone, Ray-Ban Stories Helps You Capture Your Favorite Concert Moments

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Ray-Ban glasses have had an enduring pop culture and fashion legacy since the Fifties, from Tom Cruise’s classic Aviators on-screen in Top Gun, to shading musical artists across the decades. They’re a classic style staple, but now, more than 80 years after they were launched, the glasses have begun their second life as smart companions.

Ray-Ban is continuing to pioneer new collaborations with unexpected brands like Meta, releasing their first pair of smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Stories , late last year. Equipped with barely-noticeable cameras , microphones, and speakers, they bring 21st-century tech in timeless Ray-Ban style.

Buy:
Ray-Ban Stories
at
$299+

How Do the Ray-Ban Stories Work?

As far as augmented reality goes, the Ray-Ban Stories are as sleek as they come. Despite the promises of many smart spectacles of the past, the Ray-Ban Stories have the ability to take photos and videos on the fly in a way that feels both accessible and fashionable. They also have built-in microphones and open-ear speakers, letting you make calls and listen to music without headphones.

That’s these glasses should be at the top of your festival packing list this summer concert season. Because isn’t it both awkward and uncomfortable to hold up a smartphone for an artist’s entire set to record those precious performances?

There are plenty of ways to use the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, from capturing sports to documenting family get-togethers to upgrading your commute, but we immediately thought of concerts as one of the best uses for the Stories glasses.

The shades’ hands-free video-capturing and picture-taking features make them a game-changer for live recording. The best part: you won’t be blocking anyone’s view behind you.

So whether you want the best first-person pics possible from your favorite performance or you’re just looking to beat those pesky festival camera restrictions, read on for tips and hacks on how to use the Ray-Ban Stories to get the best concert footage possible.

Why Ray-Ban Stories Are Great for Concerts

Unlike some ultra-compact cameras, the Ray-Ban Stories’ video and photo quality is up to snuff for capturing concerts. The glasses have dual 5-megapixel cameras that can capture up to 2592 x 1984-pixel images and 1184 x 1184 videos at 30 fps. Even if it takes a couple of tries to get that perfect shot, the Stories have plenty of storage packed into one compact frame.

The Ray-Ban Stories have 4GB of storage, which is enough for 30, 30-second clips, or about 500 photos before the memory hits capacity. That’s plenty for a full day at a festival or even an entire festival weekend.

The sleek frames solve a few problems that concert-goers often encounter when it comes to capturing their experience. Firstly, there’s the issue of festival filming rules. Most festivals don’t allow professional cameras without a permit, often limiting lens size to two inches. Many even have restrictions around filming with action cameras like GoPros, which meant no true first-person, hands-free content. The Ray-Ban Stories are a clear workaround for both of these rules. Security won’t notice or confiscate the Stories glasses, and you’ll still be able to get first-person photos and videos of your favorite sets without holding a camera the whole time.

Secondly, there’s the ease of use provided by the Ray-Ban Stories. You don’t have to hold your phone or remember to take it out when something happens on stage, and you don’t need to constantly watch the performance through your phone’s screen for framing. With the Ray-Ban Stories, what you see is what you capture. Also, touch controls on the side of the frames let you quickly take a photo or video when something important happens — no fumbling to get your phone out of your pocket or bag.

Another feature we like with the Ray-Ban Stories is their connectivity. As a collaboration with Meta, all pictures and videos are immediately available on the dedicated Facebook View app. Here, you can quickly view, edit, and share your content while you’re still at the festival, instead of waiting to get home to transfer files from your camera to your laptop and then to your phone for sharing.

The discrete open-ear speakers and three built-in microphones also come in very handy for festivals, allowing us to make hands-free calls while roaming the grounds. This is super convenient when it comes time for the (always difficult) task of re-grouping with friends.

Where to Buy Ray-Ban Stories Online

Looking to pick up some Ray-Ban Stories before your next music festival ? Head to Ray-Ban.com .

The frames are available in three different shapes, including the classic Wayfarer , the Meteor , and the Round . All frames can be ordered in different colorways too, including sunglasses and clear lens glasses. All sunglass models are priced at $299 and the clear lens models cost $379.


Buy:
Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer
at
$299+

Rolling Stone

