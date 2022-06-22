ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Cary, Griffith earn First Team All-State honors

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
The spring high school sports seasons came to a close recently and all-state honors were handed out in both baseball and softball.

Locally, there were no student athletes who earned all-state accolades.

In softball a pair of local student-athletes earned First Team All-State for the season.

In Division 3, Jaydn Cary of Bronson was tabbed First Team. It was her second consecutive season being named First Team All-State by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

Payton Griffith of Mendon earned First Team All-State honors for this season as well. This came for Division 4. Last year, Griffith was named an honorable mention winner.

Mendon also had three additional student-athletes who earned honorable mention all-state for this year. Seniors Izzy Smith and Kara Swan were both named to the honorable mention list, as was junior Lauren Schabes.

Mendon made it to the regional round of this year’s tournament. Bronson was knocked out in districts.

Allen Park beat Macomb Dakota 5-0 in the Division 1 MHSAA softball finals held at Michigan State this year. Stevensville-Lakeshore added another trophy to its case with a 6-2 victory over Trenton in the Division 2 finals while Millington beat Evart 3-2 in eight innings for the Division 3 state title.

The Division 4 state finals saw Unionville-Sebewaing beat Ottawa Lake Whiteford by a score of 4-1.

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors went to Matt Petry of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. They beat Grosse Pointe North 1-0 in the Division 1 state finals this year. Mr. Baseball honors went out to Brock Porter of St. Mary’s, he was also named the 2022 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Other state champions this year in baseball saw Forest Hills Eastern beat Grand Rapids Christian 3-0 in Division 2, Buchanan beat Detroit Edison 3-1 in Division 3 and Riverview Gabriel Richard beat Beal City 4-3 in Division 4.

