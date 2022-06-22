ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

SPS board to consider employee contracts

By By Michelle Patrick and staff reports
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
Members of the Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education will consider employee contracts at their next meeting June 27.

Information on the contracts was presented to the board at a regular meeting Monday. If approved, all contracts would be:

  • Four-year contracts with no re-openers. These contracts would cover the 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years.
  • All staff eligible for step advancement would be advanced steps as outlined in their contract.
  • All staff eligible for column advancement would be advanced columns as outlined in their contract.
  • All staff would receive a 2 percent increase for each of the next four years.
  • All staff would receive an additional 1 percent increase during any school year, over the next four years, where student enrollment is greater than or equal to the previous school year's enrollment.
  • An additional step would be added to Column C (Masters' Degree or 40 Approved College Credits beyond a Bachelors' Degree) and Column D (Column C plus 20 Approved College Credits) to the Teacher Salary Schedule for the 2022-23 school year.
  • All other employee groups would get an additional Column or Step similar to the additional step teachers are getting. Each salary schedule has a different structure, so this would be applied based on what works with each contract's salary schedule structure.
  • Health Benefits would be re-bid in 2023 for Jan. 1, 2024, implementation.

Other highlights include:

  • Mechanics would now be paid $25, $27.50, or $30 per hour, based on relevant licenses held.
  • Food Service employees at Sturgis High School, Sturgis Middle School, and Eastwood Elementary School would get a bonus at the end of each semester if their building was understaffed and under budget for food service wages.
  • Calendars for the 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years have been set.

Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

Community Policy