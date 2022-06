A Grand Rapids-based food retailer’s professional women’s golf tour event produced one champion, but the impact will be felt by thousands across the Midwest. In one of the most exciting Meijer LPGA Classics yet, Jennifer Kupcho claimed the title of champion and the event surpassed its increased fundraising goal to garner $1.25 million to feed families in need. Kupcho joins an illustrious list of past champions to hoist the crystal on the 18th green of Blythefield Country Club as the winner of the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO